Nutraville Amyl Guard Reviews: Worthy Supplement to Buy or Scam?

Amyl Guard is a weight loss formula sold online through AmylGuard.com.

Developed by a Japanese biochemist, Amyl Guard uses a 5-second appetizer trick to flush away 57lbs of nagging belly fat.

Find out if Amyl Guard lives up to the hype today in our review.

What is Amyl Guard?

Amyl Guard is a weight loss supplement created by Nutraville. Featuring a blend of natural ingredients, each capsule of Amyl Guard can purportedly help you lose weight by inhibiting amylase, an enzyme linked to fat burning.

Amyl Guard was developed by a woman named Lauren, who created the formula after her daughter struggled with weight loss. Lauren had gained weight, and her daughter was starving herself to avoid gaining weight like her mom did. Lauren’s daughter ended up in the hospital, and Lauren knew she needed to make a change.

Lauren started to research natural weight loss options. She discovered a 5-second Japanese appetizer with the help of a biochemist named Nina Suzuki. Using this obscure 5-second Japanese appetizer, Lauren lost all 57lbs of her nagging belly fat “in just a few short weeks.”

Motivated by her dramatic weight loss transformation, Lauren wanted to share Amyl Guard with the world. Today, anyone can buy Amyl Guard online to potentially enjoy similar weight loss benefits.

How Does Amyl Guard Work?

Amyl Guard works by “guarding” against an enzyme called amylase – which is where the name of the supplement comes from.

Amylase is a digestive enzyme, or special protein, that helps you digest carbohydrates. Your body uses amylase to break down the carbs you eat, extracting their nutritional value and turning those carbs into usable energy.

Your pancreas and salivary glands produce small amounts of amylase. In fact, if doctors think something is wrong with your pancreas, they may perform an amylase test: if you have high levels of amylase and other symptoms, it could indicate a health problem. If your blood amylase level is low, then it could mean your pancreas isn’t producing enough of the protein. People with low amylase levels could have pancreatitis, cystic fibrosis, or liver failure.

The makers of Amyl Guard designed the formula specifically to target amylase and help you lose weight. The formula claims to lower amylase levels, helping you lose significant weight without dieting or exercising.

Who Created Amyl Guard?

Amyl Guard was created by a woman named Lauren Wilson, who lives in a small town outside of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Lauren had gained weight after giving birth to her daughter. She tried dieting and exercising to lose weight, but nothing seemed to work.

Lauren is not a doctor, nutritionist, or personal trainer. However, Lauren appears to work in some type of medical field: in images shared on AmylGuard.com, Lauren appears in scrubs with a stethoscope around her neck.

Here’s how Lauren explains her weight gain journey:

“Like most moms, my pregnancy weight stuck around… 10lbs turned into 30lbs… until one morning I woke up and realized I was wrapped in 57lbs of saggy, belly fat.”

Lauren knew people stared at her when she wore a bathing suit. She was disappointed with herself when she looked in the mirror. She knew she had to make a change.

Lauren tried to follow trendy diets – like the keto diet. Some diets helped her temporarily lose weight, but she would later gain it all back.

Eventually, Lauren’s daughter stopped eating food. She didn’t want to gain weight like her mom, so she developed an eating disorder. One day, Lauren’s daughter collapsed, and she needed to be taken to the hospital. She was dangerously malnourished.

Lauren conducted hundreds of hours of research on easy ways to lose weight. Eventually, her search led her to an obesity biochemist named Nina Suzuki. Nina told Lauren about a Japanese weight loss secret, which eventually led to the creation of Amyl Guard.

How Amylase Affects Weight Loss

According to obesity biochemist Nina Suzuki, who helped formulate Amyl Guard, the digestive enzyme amylase has a significant role in weight gain.

Here’s how AmylGuard.com explains the effects amylase has on weight gain:

“In the human body you have a specific enzyme called amylase, which is the real hidden master switch behind your stubborn weight.”

Your body uses amylase to break down carbs. However, when you produce too much analyse, it causes you to gain weight. Here’s how the manufacturer of Amyl Guard explains it:

When you eat carbs – like a piece of toast – your body uses the digestive enzyme amylase to break those carbs down into easy-to-absorb chunks

The more amylase your body produces, the more you can break down the carbs you eat

Normally, breaking down carbs is a good thing; carbs and nutrients need to be broken down to be absorbed by your cells

If your body produces too much analyze, however, then your body enters “fat storage mode,” making it virtually impossible to lose weight even if dieting and exercising

Your high amylase levels are forcing your body to store every calorie in the foods you eat as belly fat, making it difficult to lose weight

Your amylase levels naturally increase as you get older. After age 30, your body produces more amylase, making it increasingly difficult to lose weight with age.

Amyl Guard Lowers Amylase Levels Using a Japanese Remedy

Nina Suzuki, who is of Japanese heritage, wanted to help Lauren lower her amylase levels and lose weight.

To do that, Nina used a traditional remedy from her grandma’s kitchen table from the Japanese island of Okinawa. Nina’s family ate unhealthy foods and had a carb-rich diet, yet none of them were overweight. They ate whatever they wanted and stayed thin.

Nina researched hundreds of papers to determine why her family was thin despite the carb-heavy diet. Eventually, Nina’s search led her to a secret ingredient called “The Green Heart of Okinawa.”

Okinawans eat The Green Heart of Okinawa at every meal as an appetizer. They drink it as tea or in soup. It keeps them thin and healthy well into their 80s, 90s, and 100s.

Unfortunately, The Green Heart of Okinawa is not sold in the United States. It’s exclusively available in Japan. In fact, Nina claims to have tried to smuggle some of the ingredients into the country, yet she was stopped at the border.

To get around this problem, Nina discovered the exact nutrients in The Green Heart of Okinawa, condensed them into a supplement, and now sells the formula online in the form of Amyl Guard.

Amyl Guard Ingredients

Amyl Guard seeks to replicate the weight loss effects of a mysterious Japanese ingredient called The Green Heart of Okinawa. Although the formula does not specifically contain The Green Heart of Okinawa, it does contain the same vitamins, minerals, and nutrients as the ingredient.

Overall, each Amyl Guard capsule contains four of the most powerful amylase-blocking ingredients available. These ingredients block the activity of the enzyme amylase, helping you rapidly lose weight without diet or exercise.

White Kidney Bean: White kidney bean is popular in Japanese cuisine, and Nina traces the ingredient back to her Japanese heritage. According to a study mentioned on AmylGuard.com, white kidney bean led to 22lbs more weight loss than a placebo in one major trial. Other studies found white kidney bean extract led to 700% more weight loss than a placebo. The makers of Amyl Guard specifically claim to source their white kidney bean from “southern Italy” because that’s the only place the ingredient is abundant.

Bitter Melon Extract: Bitter melon grows throughout the world, including in parts of Asia. The bitter melon extract in Amyl Guard is “The best amylase regulator in existence,” according to the Amyl Guard team. In one study, bitter melon extract inhibited amylase enzymes by 69%. In another study, bitter melon extract led to a significant reduction in waistlines. Amyl Guard’s manufacturer claims to source bitter melon from “remote areas of Japan.”

Chromium Picolinate: Chromium has been shown to support healthy blood sugar, which is why many diabetics take chromium supplements daily. However, according to the makers of Amyl Guard, chromium is a “fat-erasing nutrient” that will “improve fat loss by 553%” when combined with the amylase blockers in Amyl Guard. Chromium is a vital mineral, and chromium picolinate is a specific version of that mineral that’s easy for your body to absorb.

Berberine: Amyl Guard contains berberine, which has been “shown to be as effective as a pharmaceutical drug” in some studies, according to AmylGuard.com. Used for thousands of years in traditional medicine, berberine is now a popular weight loss supplement ingredient. One study found berberine led to a 15% reduction in BMI – the equivalent of losing 4 to 6 dress sizes.

Amyl Guard Helps You Lose Weight “With Virtually Zero Effort”

The makers of Amyl Guard specifically market the supplement to people who want to lose weight – but don’t want to diet, exercise, restrict their eating, or exert any effort whatsoever.

Here’s how the makers of Amyl Guard explain the effortless benefits of the supplement:

“…because Amyl Guard helps you lose weight with virtually zero effort…Pretty much everyone who uses it keeps on asking for more of the stuff.”

According to the manufacturer, Amyl Guard works even when eating an unhealthy, carb-rich diet. People have purportedly lost 1lb per day while eating pizza, pasta, sandwiches, and other carb-heavy foods.

Lauren Wilson, who helped develop the Amyl Guard formula, claims to have struggled with numerous diet and exercise routines before losing 57lbs in 2 months with Amyl Guard. She tried the keto diet and other trendy diets, for example, but nothing worked for weight loss.

If you want to eat whatever you like, avoid exercise, and still lose up to 1lb of fat per day, then Amyl Guard could be the right weight loss supplement for you, according to AmylGuard.com.

Scientific Evidence for Amyl Guard

Amyl Guard was developed by an “obesity biochemist” named Nina Suzuki, who teamed up with a woman named Lauren Wilson. Nina does not disclose her specifical medical background or professional certifications. However, the two claim to have conducted clinical trials on Amyl Guard to verify it works as advertised.

Here’s how the Amyl Guard clinical trial worked, according to AmylGuard.com:

Nina and Lauren gathered a test group of friends and people they knew from church

All participants were 30+ years old, had at least 15lbs of fat they wanted to lose, liked eating carbs, and had struggled to lose weight in the past

The trial involved 28 people over a 2 month trial period

All 28 people in the trial, regardless of age or gender, lost “all their excess weight”

Some members of the group lost “over 48lbs” and others “looked like they aged 20 years in reverse”

Nobody dieted or exercised in the trial; participants were encouraged to eat “off limit” foods like pizza, cake, donuts, and potatoes; as long as they took one pill of Amyl Guard before each meal, they lost significant weight

Despite the significant clinical trial results, Nina and Lauren did not publish the results anywhere online or in a peer-reviewed journal. Outside of AmylGuard.com, there are no details of this clinical trial available online.

Amyl Guard Reviews: How Much Weight Can You Lose?

The Amyl Guard website is filled with reviews from customers who have lost significant weight in a short period by taking Amyl Guard.

Here are some of the weight loss stories featured on the official website:

One 56-year-old woman lost 32lbs of fat with Amyl Guard, transforming her bloated belly and restoring her pre-baby figure while radiating energy and playfulness

Lauren, the woman who helped develop Amyl Guard, claims to have lost 57lbs of nagging, post-baby belly fat without dieting or exercising while taking Amyl Guard; she claims it took her around 2 months to lose 57lbs or around 1lb of fat loss per day

Lauren claims she lost 4.5lbs her first 7 days of taking Amyl Guard, then 11lbs over the first 14 days – all while eating sandwiches, pasta, pizza, Cinnamon French toast, and other unhealthy, carb-rich foods

In a clinical trial involving Amyl Guard, 100% of participants (28 participants in total) lost weight with Amyl Guard, with some participants losing 48lbs over a 2-month period

Another woman dropped nearly 8 dress sizes with Amyl Guard

Amyl Guard Pricing

Amyl Guard is priced around $59 per bottle, although the price drops as low as $29 per bottle when ordering multiple bottles.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering online through AmylGuard.com today:

1 Bottle (1 Month Supply): $59

$59 3 Bottles (3 Month Supply): $147

$147 6 Bottles (6 Month Supply): $174 + Free Shipping + 2 Free Bonuses

Bonuses Included with Amyl Guard

As part of a 2022 promotion, the makers of Amyl Guard are bundling several bonus eBooks with all 6 bottle purchases, including:

Bonus eBook #1: Skinny Carb Cookbook: Skinny Carb Cookbook is filled with recipes and snacks that let you eat delicious foods while still losing weight. The recipes contain low amounts of carbs while still being satisfying. You can learn how to make skinny grilled cheese sandwiches, for example, along with double chocolate brownies, layered skinny Jell-O, and more.

Bonus eBook #2: Skinny Solution Meditations: You can meditate to subconsciously lose weight, according to the makers of Amyl Guard. This eBook explains how to do it. You can discover how to program your mind for effortless weight loss, break unhealthy patterns around food, rewire your brain to stop binge eating, and stop overthinking, among other benefits. You get a bundle of videos, PDFs, and guides explaining exactly how to meditate to lose weight.

Amyl Guard Refund Policy

All Nutraville Amyl Guard purchases come with a 365-day money-back guarantee. You can request a full refund on your purchase within 365 days with no questions asked.

If you’re unhappy with Amyl Guard for any reason, or if you did not lose significant weight with the formula, then request a refund at any point within the 365-day trial period.

About Nutraville

Amyl Guard is made by a company named Nutraville. That company offers a range of health books, nutritional supplements, and other products online.

Nutraville partnered with an obesity biochemist named Nina Suzuki to develop Amyl Guard. Nina developed the formula in partnership with a Charlotte, North Carolina-based woman named Lauren Wilson.

You can contact Nutraville and the Amyl Guard customer service team via the following:

Email: support@amylguard.com

support@amylguard.com Mailing Address: 28340 Ave Crocker, Valencia, CA 91355

Nutraville claims each bottle of Amyl Guard is priced at a GMP-certified, FDA-approved facility in the United States. They also partner with a third-party lab to verify the purity and potency of ingredients.

Final Word

Amyl Guard is a weight loss supplement that claims to target high amylase levels in your body, helping you rapidly lose weight without diet or exercise.

Lauren, one of the women who helped develop the formula, claims she lost 57lbs in around two months after taking Amyl Guard – or around 1lb of fat per day. In a clinical trial involving Amyl Guard, participants lost up to 48lbs over 2 months, and 100% of the participants lost weight, according to AmylGuard.com.

To learn more about the unique weight loss supplement and how it works, or to buy Amyl Guard online today, visit the official website at AmylGuard.com.