Nuzzle Reviews – Legit Zero-Gravity Pillow That Works For Better Sleep?

Nuzzle is a type of pillow that offers incredible support for a plush and relaxing experience as the user goes to sleep at night. The pillow includes two inserts that users can put in the pillowcase together for ultimate support, or they can be used separately for certain sleeping positions.

What is Nuzzle?

Sleeping well each night depends on many different factors. Some people struggle to keep their stress low enough to rest at night, but that’s not always a realistic possibility. The only way to alleviate the stress and exhaustion is to have a moment to relax, but it is nearly impossible to relax when their pillow is so dangerous to their health.

With the threat of mites, dust, skin cells, and more, the majority of the weight held by a pillow comes from particles that no one would want to lay their head on twice. If more people knew what they were sleeping on, they would’ve updated their bedding years ago. There’s no way to wash out the microbial particles that build up in a pillow for years, leaving consumers with no other choice but to replace it. Even with this replacement, consumers can’t just buy any pillow; they need one that withstands the possible contaminants it comes up against. While that might seem like a major responsibility to place on a pillow, Nuzzle is not like any other pillow on the market today.

Nuzzle was inspired by technology at NASA, claiming that it provides “zero-gravity support” with the nano-coil fibers that keep the head comforted. This pillow is the only accessory that adjusts to the user’s particular sleeping position, offering benefits that feather and foam pillows don’t provide. With two separate inserts, users can customize their neck support, no matter how they want to relax.

Along with the comfort benefits, this pillow comes with health support too, making it easier for consumers to maintain a straight spine and perfect posture while sleeping. Poor posture is often the reason for problems like a stiff neck or lower back pain, but the right pillow keeps the neck lined up properly through the night. These pillows also help consumers to regulate temperature, reducing the risk of sweaty and uncomfortable nights.

How Nuzzle Helps

Many factors contribute to why Nuzzle has become such a helpful pillow for so many consumers. The cooling technology is the first of many benefits, helping consumers to prevent excessive heat while they sleep. Studies show that the body rests better when temperatures are slightly lower, and no one wants to wake up in a puddle of sweat.

With the nano-coil fibers, consumers feel weightless as they rest. Without this extra pressure on the neck, consumers wake up rested and relaxed without pain. To ensure the right support, consumers have three firmness levels they can choose from, and they just have to use the inserts for the right combination of pillows.

The soft layer is the thinnest insert, which can be used by itself for people who generally sleep on their stomachs. The medium layer is a single insert as well, helping users to keep their spine straight as they lay on their back. Finally, the thickest and firmest level comes from using both inserts at the same time.

With lab testing to ensure reliability in the pillow’s shape, consumers are covered for the first 1,001 days and nights to ensure that it works properly.

Purchasing a Nuzzle Pillow

The only way for consumers to get their Nuzzle pillow is by visiting the official website. Users have their choice of a queen (16” x 24”) or king (16” x 33”) pillow, and each package offers the pillows in pairs.

For the queen-size sets, consumers can order:

Two pillows for $79.98

Four pillows for $149.99

Six pillows for $208.99

The king-size sets include:

Two pillows for $119.98

Four pillows for $229.99

Six pillows for $311.99

All of these purchases come with a money-back guarantee for the first 30 days to get a refund if the pillows don’t give the support needed.

Frequently Asked Questions About Nuzzle

How big is the Nuzzle pillow?

There are two different sizes – the standard and the king. The standard pillow measures 18 x 26 inches, while the king pillow measures 18 x 33 inches.

Is the Nuzzle pillow washable?

Yes. Users can remove the cover and wash it. The inserts cannot go in a washing machine and should be removed from the cover.

How should the cover be washed?

Once the cover is removed, users can place the cover in the washing machine with cool water and mild detergent. It should be washed gently and subsequently dried on low heat.

How can user set up their Nuzzle pillow?

Users have three possible options, depending on the preference of the user. The SOFT version is ideal for people who sleep on their stomach and back. The MEDIUM configuration is meant for back sleepers. Then, people who sleep on their side can use both inserts.

Will users need to fluff their Nuzzle pillow before they lay down?

Yes. The creators note that fluffing the pillow daily will help keep the puffy texture of this pillow.

Is the Nuzzle pillow hypoallergenic?

Yes. The filling within the pillow is made with down alternative plus hypoallergenic materials to keep skin healthy and clean.

The customer service team can be reached by calling 800-471-6123 on weekdays from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm EST.

Summary

The Nuzzle pillow provides consumers with a way to improve their sleep without having to replace their expensive mattress. This simple accessory offers customizations that users can change every hour of the night if they want, but they will likely sleep through the night properly. With a machine-washable cover, users can get clearer skin, deeper sleep, and more balance in their routine. Plus, users have two sizes to choose from to ensure that they can match the rest of their bedding.