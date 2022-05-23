Pedal power: Saanich cycling class makes workouts easy, affordable – and FUN!

Indoor cycle classes are now available at three Saanich recreation centres: G.R. Pearkes, Saanich Commonwealth Place and Gordon Head.

An avid cyclist for many years, Trace Walker was sidelined when an unrelated knee injury made road cycling challenging. Yet she also knew cycling was one of the best ways to rehab her injury, so when a friend invited her to come to her indoor cycling class at Gordon Head Recreation Centre, it was the perfect solution.

Little did Trace know she’d enjoy it so much that she’d continue rising bright and early to attend even after her recent retirement!

“When I started joining my friend in class, I never thought it would jumpstart a healthy retirement,” Trace says with a laugh.

“I really enjoy the instructors,” she says, noting each has been friendly, knowledgeable and inclusive to riders of different levels. “I think Saanich does a great job of recruiting the instructors – the calibre is just top-notch.”

Indoor cycle classes are now available at three Saanich recreation centres: G.R. Pearkes, Saanich Commonwealth Place and Gordon Head, where fitness classes continue despite this summer’s pool closure.

If you can sit on a bike, you can do a cycling class!

Like Saanich’s other fitness programs, a variety of cycling classes are offered – Cycle Fit, Cycle & Core, Cycle & Strength, Cycle & Stretch – with up to 20 options across the three centres each week, ranging between 45 and 60 minutes.

Instructors help participants set and fit their bikes correctly, and with the welcoming atmosphere and the variety of adaptations available, the classes really are accessible to a wide range of cyclists, Tracey says, noting she can control the resistance and intensity, as she needs to.

“It doesn’t matter what your ability is, you’re encouraged to make it your class and your own ride,” Trace says. “The music is great, they’re so encouraging and when you leave, you know you’ve had a great workout.”

Using current, industry-standard Keiser Spin Bikes, riders are welcome to bring along padded cycling shorts or a gel seat cover to boost the comfort level.

Flexible and affordable

Reserved drop-in cycling sessions are included in Trace’s Saanich Access Pass, and can be booked up to seven days in advance by phone, online or in-person at any Saanich rec centre.

Even those opting for the $7 drop-in fee note that it’s significantly less than a spin studio, yet offers the same certified and trained instructors. Following her cycling class, Trace typically hits the pool for water walking; others like to add a leisurely swim or to relax in the hot tub or sauna.

“The classes are so affordable with my Saanich Access Pass and I can use it for anything else I want to do too,” she notes.

READ MORE: Saanich Access Pass keeps recreation all in the family!

Fitnessrecreation