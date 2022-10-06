PhenQ Reviews – Effective Pills That Work or Fake Scam Results?

Out of the many weight loss supplements you can buy online easily, few clearly stand out. And among these exceptional weight loss supplements, we have the PhenQ diet pills. The PhenQ brand has been an industry leader, and for years, they have been innovating and improving upon its dietary supplements.

One of their best-selling dietary supplements is their diet pill. In today’s article, our team will be taking a close look at this PhenQ diet pill. It is important to closely examine any dietary supplement before consuming it, as it isn’t uncommon for dietary supplements to lie about their benefits. This is why, even with popular weight loss supplements, it is important to first do your research.

Product Overview Name Of Product: PhenQ Marketed As Weight Loss Supplement Type of Supplement: Easy-to-swallow capsules Description: PhenQ is a weight loss supplement that is designed to bring about complete, controlled, and sustained weight loss as well as fat loss. It is made naturally and loved by many. Official Website: PhenQ.com List of Ingredients: Capsimax Powder Chromium Picolinate Nopal L-Carnitine Fumarate ALA Caffeine And More! Dosage: Two capsules every day, spaced out for best results. Benefits: It brings about natural weight loss Reduces calorie intake Reduces food cravings Reduces sugar cravings Helps in burning fat Slows down weight gain Slows down fat production Improves energy levels Improves mood and overall health Safety/Side-effects: No negative or harmful side effects. Can be used with birth control pills Talk to a doctor in case of allergies Amazon Stars: 3.5 out of 5 stars. Money-Back: 60-day, no question asked, with 100% refund. Shipping: Free Shipping Worldwide Cost: A month’s supply starts at $69.99.

And to help make this process easy for you, we have done all the research. We have taken a deep look into everything that PhenQ offers, what it’s made of, how exactly it can trigger the fat-burning process, how much weight you can lose with its help, and everything else.

Keep reading this PhenQ review if you want to lose weight and get rid of your stored fat.

What Are PhenQ Diet Pills?

PhenQ diet pills are a type of weight loss pills that are designed with the help of leading experts and natural ingredients. The goal of the PhenQ weight loss pills is to help you lose weight, burn fat, and boost metabolism naturally and healthily. With the help of these diet pills, you can bring about natural weight loss without having to worry about a healthy diet or exercise routine.

The blend of natural ingredients seen in PhenQ is what makes it so good and effective for the overall weight loss process. There are multiple aspects of your overall weight loss journey that can be assisted by the PhenQ weight loss pills. These dietary supplements support weight loss and proper weight management by helping you reduce calorie intake and sugar cravings. These powerful weight loss pills are made to be healthy and effective.

PhenQ is made from an all-natural formula, which means that when you consume PhenQ weight loss pills, you only get the best of nature. There is no need to worry about added chemicals, toxins, stimulants, etc. With the help of ingredients such as chromium picolinate, alpha lipoic acid, caffeine, and more, you can easily get rid of your excess weight.

Many PhenQ reviews from real customers indicate that this weight loss supplement might actually be legit. These PhenQ reviews talk about how, with the help of PhenQ, they have been able to manage their body fat and body weight and bring about natural fat loss without losing any lean muscle mass.

In terms of safety, unlike most weight loss supplements, PhenQ fat-burning pills are said to be safe and side-effects-free. They even say that you can use PhenQ alongside your birth control pills without any problem. Although we would recommend you talk to your doctor before trying out anything like that, it is refreshing to see a weight loss supplement that is not afraid to be inclusive.

What Is The Method Behind The Working Of PhenQ Weight Loss Supplement?

The working of the PhenQ weight loss supplement is unlike any other weight loss supplement that you can find online today. This is because they have a five-way process focusing on increasing weight loss. This means that you are not just losing weight, but you have a complete health transformation.

Sometimes, weight loss supplements will only help you in losing weight, but they often ignore other aspects of weight loss. There is no way to lose fat or stop weight gain. This, however, is not the case with the PhenQ weight loss supplement. Not only does it have a lot of weight loss benefits, but it provides overall support.

In addition to switching on your weight loss process, it also turns up the fat-burning process which means you lose weight and you lose fat. Another step the supplement takes to ensure that you shed excess weight is that with PhenQ pills, you can lower your cravings. This means you can bring about the weight loss benefits of a calorie deficit diet without any issues. It can help you control your daily calorie intake, and this reduces the formation of new fat cells, which can prevent weight gain.

Once you have slowed down your weight gain, the PhenQ pills can now work on providing a boost to your metabolism. Nothing can help you lose excess weight more effectively than your own metabolism.

And, while all of this is happening and you are losing that extra body fat, there is no loss of lean muscle mass. This means you can work out every day, consume PhenQ, have a healthy diet that is calorie deficient, and lose weight without having to lose your muscle mass. This truly makes PhenQ one of the best supplements to help you lose weight, burn fat, reduce weight gain, and make your weight loss journey more wholesome.

What Is Thermogenesis?

Thermogenesis is the process of generating heat in the body. It’s basically the opposite of what you do when you exercise. When you work out, your muscles use energy to generate heat (thermal), which helps them grow stronger. The same thing happens with your body when you consume food. Your body uses energy to create heat (thermal) so that it can break down food into usable nutrients. This process is called thermogenesis.

The reason why we need to burn calories while eating is that our bodies are constantly losing heat through metabolism. If we don’t burn enough calories, then our body will start to shut off certain metabolic processes. These include things like digestion, growth, repair, and even reproduction. So if we don’t get rid of all this extra heat, our bodies will eventually stop working properly.

How Does Diet Affect Thermogenesis?

Diet also affects thermogenesis. For example, high-fat diets cause an increase in the thermic effect of feeding. This means that people who eat a lot of fat tend to gain more weight than those who eat low-fat foods.

Exercise also has a big impact on thermogenesis. People who exercise regularly tend to be leaner than sedentary individuals. They also tend to have higher resting metabolic rates.

So how does diet affect thermogenesis? Well, there are two ways:

1. Dietary Fat

Fat is one of the most efficient sources of energy. That’s why it’s used as fuel for many different functions within the body. However, some types of dietary fat are better than others. Saturated fats are the worst type of fat because they raise cholesterol levels. Polyunsaturated fats are much healthier because they lower cholesterol levels. Monounsaturated fats are somewhere in between.

2. Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates are another source of energy. But unlike fats, carbohydrates aren’t stored in the body. Instead, they’re broken down into glucose, which is then used as fuel.

When we eat carbs, we usually end up consuming both protein and fat. Protein is good for building muscle mass, and fat is good for storing energy. Therefore, when we eat carbs, we actually end up burning both proteins and fats.

However, not all carbs are created equal. Some carbs are digested quickly, whereas others take longer to digest. The faster carbs are digested, the less energy they provide. On the other hand, slower carbs give us more energy.

This is why some people say that “carbs make you fat.” Because slow carbs are digested slowly, they give us more energy over time.

How Is PhenQ Different From Other Weight Loss Supplements?

Other than its working, there are a few more factors that make PhenQ pills different from the other weight loss supplements on the market today. Most of these weight loss supplements can help you in your weight loss journey. They can even stop unwanted weight gain. But most of these dietary supplements fall short in some or other aspect.

That is not the case with PhenQ, however. The unique features of the PhenQ supplement make it some of the best for your overall weight loss process. Here are some of these features:

Natural Formula

PhenQ supplement is made with the help of a special natural formula that only uses natural ingredients like chromium picolinate, alpha lipoic acid, nopal, caffeine, etc. There are no added chemicals or artificial ingredients present in their formula.

PhenQ says that you don’t need to rely on drugs and chemicals to burn extra body fat or lose weight. It can be done with naturally occurring amino acids, minerals, and herbs, all of which are present in the pills that help you lose weight.

No Prescription Needed

Losing weight with the PhenQ supplement is very easy. You don’t need to get a doctor’s note or prescription to use their supplement. It is a counter or OTC weight loss supplement that can reignite your fat-burning process. Its fat-burning power is akin to that of any drugs that are designed to target your fat cells.

Offers Great Discounts & Money-Back Guarantee

PhenQ supplements are one of the most affordable ways of losing weight. When you buy PhenQ from its official website, you can get it at a great price, as they are always running discounts. Buying it from the official website will also get you a money-back guarantee. This means with PhenQ, you lose weight and body fat, not your money.

60 Weight Loss Capsules In Every Bottle

As stated on their official website, each PhenQ bottle comes with 60 weight loss capsules made from their potent weight loss and fat production control formula. Other weight loss supplements usually only contain 30-pills per container.

This means that you need to buy more of their supplement, which can cost you more money. PhenQ makes sure that each bottle contains enough pills to keep your weight loss journey going for a month. You can comfortably take two PhenQ capsules every day to get rid of that excess body weight and stop yourself from consuming more calories.

What Are The Core Ingredients PhenQ Is Made Of?

Although PhenQ combines quite a few ingredients in its formula to make it work as a perfect alternative to Phentermine, here is an overview of the core ingredients that matter the most in the supplement:

Capsimax Powder

Capsimax powder in PhenQ is a blend of antioxidant-rich ingredients that can help you lose weight by boosting your metabolism. It also helps in burning calories faster.

The active ingredient of Capsimax powder in PhenQ is called capsaicin. This compound stimulates your body’s metabolism and increases the rate at which your body burns calories. Your body starts producing heat as a result of increased metabolic activity.

This causes your blood vessels to dilate and release more blood into your muscles. As a result, your heart beats faster, and your breathing becomes deeper. These changes make you sweat and increase your energy levels. You may experience a tingling sensation in your hands and feet after consuming capsicum.

One of the main benefits of capsicum is its ability to boost your metabolism. When you consume capsicum, it triggers your body to burn more calories than usual. This means that you will be able to reduce the amount of food you need to eat every day.

Another benefit of capsicum is that it reduces your appetite. If you are feeling hungry all the time, then you should try eating some capsicum. In fact, you can even add capsicum to your meals.

Capsicum also helps in relieving fatigue. Since it increases your metabolism, you will find yourself less tired throughout the day.

It also improves digestion because it stimulates your digestive tract. It also helps in increasing your stomach acid production.

Chromium

Chromium is an essential mineral that plays an important role in maintaining healthy skin, hair, nails, bones, muscles, and nerves. It also regulates sugar levels in your body. Chromium deficiency has been linked with obesity, diabetes, and other health problems.

Chromium works in two ways:

1) It boosts insulin sensitivity. Insulin is a hormone produced by your pancreas that controls how much glucose (blood sugar) enters your bloodstream. Insulin resistance occurs when your cells become resistant to insulin. This results in high blood sugar levels.

It promotes satiety. Satiety refers to the feeling of fullness that you get after eating. A lack of chromium leads to overeating.

Nopal

Nopal is a cactus plant native to Mexico. It is used in traditional Mexican medicine to treat various ailments such as arthritis, asthma, coughs, colds, fever, high cholesterol, kidney stones, ulcers, wounds, infections, and cancer. Nopal is rich in fiber, vitamins A, B6, C, E, K, magnesium, and iron.

Studies show that nopal can improve your overall health and well-being. For example, it can lower your risk of developing type II diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. It can also prevent osteoporosis and bone loss.

Nopal is also known to promote weight loss. The reason behind this is that it boosts your metabolism. It also promotes satiety, so you won’t feel hungry.

The best way to use nopal is by adding it to your salads or soups. You can also sprinkle it on top of your breakfast cereal.

L-Carnitine

L-carnitine is a compound found naturally in foods like meat, fish, eggs, milk, cheese, yogurt, and vegetables. It helps your body absorb fat from your diet.

L-carnitine is also known for its anti-aging properties. Studies have shown that people who take l-carnitine regularly tend to look younger.

L-carnitine also helps in reducing belly fat. This is because it enhances your metabolic rate. Your body burns more calories while digesting fats.

ALA

Alpha lipoic acid (ALA) is one of the most powerful antioxidants available today. ALA is a natural substance that protects your body against free radicals. Free radicals are harmful compounds that damage your DNA and cause cell death.

Free radicals are formed during normal cellular respiration. They are also released when you exercise. However, they are not always bad. Some free radicals help your body produce energy.

However, too many free radicals can lead to chronic illnesses. That’s why it is very important to protect your body from them.

ALA is also beneficial for your heart. It lowers triglycerides and prevents atherosclerosis. Atherosclerosis is a condition where plaque builds up inside your arteries. Plaque buildup can lead to heart attacks.

ALA also improves your memory. It increases the production of neurotransmitters in your brain. These neurotransmitters help you learn new things.

ALA is also helpful in treating depression. It reduces stress hormones and anxiety.

Caffeine

Coffee has been proven to be good for your health. Coffee contains caffeine which acts as an appetite suppressant.

It also stimulates your central nervous system. This makes you feel alert and awake. It also helps reduce fatigue.

It may even boost your metabolism. In fact, studies have shown that drinking coffee before exercising can increase your endurance.

What Benefits Can You Gain From Using PhenQ Supplement?

Apart from the unique features of this supplement, it also has a few great weight loss benefits. As we have mentioned multiple times, PhenQ is made to support the overall weight loss process. This includes getting rid of stored body fat, helping your energy levels, and curbing fat production.

All of this is possible thanks to the use of alpha lipoic acid, chromium picolinate, essential amino acids, and other natural ingredients that have multiple health benefits. It is with the proper use of these ingredients that PhenQ can help you lose belly fat.

Here are the overall advantages of the PhenQ formula:

Natural Weight Loss

First and foremost, PhenQ is made to support your natural weight loss journey with the help of its natural ingredients. This means that everything that you experience when you consume the PhenQ pills is a natural part of your body’s functioning, right from appetite suppression to fat burning and everything in between.

All of this is something your body is naturally capable of achieving. And all of these benefits are related to the changes in your body weight. PhenQ does not make your body do anything that isn’t naturally possible, and for that reason, the PhenQ pills are some of the best diet pills.

These pills can bring about weight loss by naturally assisting your body without creating any problems in its usual functioning or without hurting other parts.

Reduces Calorie Intake & Curbs Cravings

PhenQ is a powerful and potent fat burner. But, all of its efforts to bring about fat loss are useless if you just end up giving in to your food cravings and consuming more calories. So, to make sure that you aren’t falling prey to your own food cravings and to slow down the rate at which you gain weight, PhenQ fat burner pills also provide you with powerful appetite suppression.

This can help you control your food cravings, especially sugar cravings. You can decrease your overall calorie intake and consume less food in the first place. This, to some extent, can make it so that your body blocks fat production as you aren’t consuming too many calories in the first place.

This is called being in a calorie deficit. When you consume fewer calories than you usually do, this is a very common practice among people who want to burn body fat. As you don’t consume enough calories for fat production, your body is forced to burn fat that is already stored. It avoids the creation of new fat cells and keeps you feeling full.

Helps Decrease Body Fat

Remember, your body weight and your body’s fat percentage are two different things. Many people lose weight, but they fail to lose fat. This is because when they lose weight, they aren’t burning fat but breaking down their muscles instead.

This is where the PhenQ supplement truly shines. With the help of PhenQ, you are getting a strong dose of fat burner ingredients that can not only help your weight loss but can also bring about strong fat loss. The supplement can also boost metabolism, which further assists in burning fat.

The fat burner ingredients are paired with amino acids, which are naturally used for protein synthesis. And the protein, in turn, is responsible for building strong muscles. This means not only are you getting rid of that stored fat, but you are also boosting your overall lean muscle mass.

Improves Overall Mood And Energy Levels

You must be wondering that if PhenQ reduces food cravings, it must affect your energy levels too. And you are right, almost. PhenQ does affect your mood and energy levels, but it does so in the best way possible.

PhenQ boosts your overall energy levels by many folds. There is an improvement in your metabolism. This means the stored fat of your body is now being converted into ATP or energy molecules. This results in you having higher energy levels. It is also good for your overall mood.

Often, when you consume other pills or supplements, you might find yourself either feeling too cranky or too happy. This is because of the fact that these supplements may contain stimulants, which can hurt you in the long run.

But you don’t have to worry about any of that when you are using the PhenQ formula in your weight loss journey. PhenQ only relies on its natural ingredients to help your energy levels and keep you feeling good at all times. This further motivates people to stay more active and do healthier things.

Is There Any Scientific Evidence For The Natural Ingredients In PhenQ?

The most important thing to note before buying any supplement is whether that particular supplement and its ingredients are supported by science or not. Scientific evidence is just as important as customer reviews. It can confirm or deny the legitimacy of that particular supplement.

In the case of PhenQ dietary pills, most of their natural ingredients are supported by science. There are studies, trials, research papers, and scientific reviews that suggest that these ingredients can actually help you with your body weight.

It has ingredients like alpha lipoic acid, chromium picolinate, cactus fiber, and more which are proven to have multiple health benefits.

Conducted in March 2013, a set of controlled and randomized trials were observed to understand the role of ALA in weight management. The study suggested that in certain cases if the right dosage of ALA is administered, it can have positive effects on a person’s weight.

The same is the case with chromium picolinate. A study was conducted to better understand how chromium picolinate may be helpful in suppressing food cravings that arise from a bad or negative mood.

Cactus fiber, on the other hand, as this study shows, can help with the process of excretion, and it can help your overall digestive process. This means with the help of this ingredient, you can easily digest and eject anything you eat.

Our team found that, apart from these, most other ingredients also had studies and papers backing their health benefits and uses. Some of them were very limited and specific studies that used a minimal sample size. But overall, there is a lot of potential in these pills and this specific blend of ingredients.

Are There Any Side Effects Of Taking PhenQ?

We weren’t able to find any negative side effects of the PhenQ pill. Countless PhenQ reviews from real customers suggest that the supplement hasn’t had any major, unwanted effects yet.

This is because the supplement only uses naturally occurring ingredients. In case you have allergies, or if you are on medication, or recovering from surgeries, then you can visit a doctor before taking the pills, just to be on the safe side.

How Long Does It Take To See Results Of PhenQ Diet Pills?

PhenQ can provide you with almost instant results. Some PhenQ reviews say that they noticed better energy and mood right from day one, while others said it took a few weeks. Generally, it is advised that to notice anything, you need to consume the supplement for at least a few weeks.

If you continue using it for two or three months regularly, then you can see sustained, visible, and long-term results.

Where Can You Buy The PhenQ Dietary Supplement?

PhenQ is sold on its official website, which is the best place to buy this supplement, as they always have discounts and additional offers. But, PhenQ is also available on Amazon. So, if you happen to be a prime member or you find Amazon more convenient, then you can buy PhenQ from there as well.

Is PhenQ Worth Its Price? How Much Does It Cost?

PhenQ is one of the most affordable supplements that you can buy today to help you with your weight. When you buy PhenQ from the official online store, you can also get special discounts which makes it even more affordable.

Here’s how much it will cost you to lose weight with the help of PhenQ:

1 bottle, for $69.99

2 bottles + 1 free bottle, for $139.99

3 bottles + 2 free bottles, for $209.99.

Each bottle contains 60 capsules, which can last you for an entire month. The supplement is shipped for free, not only in the USA but worldwide. PhenQ offers free worldwide shipping, so no matter where you are from, you are only a few steps away from PhenQ.

What Is The PhenQ 60-Day Money Back Guarantee?

PhenQ also offers a 60-day money-back guarantee. In case you don’t notice any changes or benefits even after consuming PhenQ, you can simply return it and get your money back with the help of this 60-day money-back guarantee.

What Is Phentermine?

Phentermine (brand name: Adipex-P) is an appetite suppressant that works by increasing levels of norepinephrine in your brain. This causes you to feel full and satisfied after eating less food than usual. It also suppresses your body’s natural urge to burn calories.

Phentermine was originally developed as a prescription drug used to treat obesity. However, its effects were so powerful that people began abusing it. As a result, the FDA banned this medication from being sold over the counter in 1995.

When you take phentermine, it will increase your level of norepinephrine. Norepinephrine is a neurotransmitter that helps regulate your metabolism. When you are feeling hungry, your body releases norepinephrine into your bloodstream. The higher your level of norepinephrine, the more likely you are to stop eating.

What Are The Side Effects Of Phentermine?

The side effects of taking phentermine can include headaches, dizziness, nausea, constipation, heartburn, dry mouth, insomnia, anxiety, nervousness, sweating, high blood pressure, and changes in mood. If you experience any of these symptoms while taking phentermine, contact your doctor right away.

This is why you should opt for natural and safer solutions for weight loss, such as PhenQ.

Which Foods To Avoid For Weight Loss?

The foods listed below contain ingredients that will slow down your metabolism. These foods should be avoided if you want to lose weight quickly:

1. Sugar-free gum:

Sugar-free gum contains sorbitol, which slows down your metabolism. Sorbitol causes bloating and gas. It also increases your appetite.

2. Artificial sweeteners:

Artificial sweeteners such as saccharin and aspartame cause weight gain because they stimulate your brain to release insulin. Insulin helps store energy in your body.

3. White flour products:

White flour products include white pieces of bread, pasta, crackers, cookies, cakes, pies, muffins, and other baked goods.

White flour products are high in calories and carbohydrates. They also contain no fiber. Fiber keeps you feeling full longer, so you don’t overeat.

4. Processed meats:

Processed meats such as hot dogs, bacon, sausage, and ham contain nitrates and preservatives. Nitrates increase blood pressure and decrease the amount of oxygen available to your muscles. This can lead to muscle cramps and fatigue.

5. Fatty fish:

Fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, tuna, and sardines contain omega-3 fats. Omega-3 fats lower triglycerides and bad LDL cholesterol.

6. Refined grains:

Refined grains such as white rice, white pasta, and white bread are low in nutrients. They also contain empty calories. Empty calories are not needed to stay healthy.

7. Trans fats:

Trans fats raise your bad LDL cholesterol and lower your good HDL cholesterol. Eating trans fats can also damage your arteries.

Should You Buy PhenQ? – Final Thoughts

Losing weight isn’t easy. But if you stick with your plan, you’ll be able to reach your goals.

You might find it difficult to stay motivated because you don’t see results right away. You might think about giving up. Or you might get discouraged.

But remember: It takes time to change your habits. And it will take time to lose weight permanently.

If you are tired of being ashamed of your body fat, and if you are looking for an easy, effective, and natural solution that can make it easier for you to lose weight, then you can definitely give PhenQ a try. This supplement is one of the best we have seen so far and has great potential.