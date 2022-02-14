Program brings fitness + recreation to LIFE for Saanich residents

The LIFE program gives Saanich residents the opportunity to participate in fitness and recreation, and feel a part of their community, regardless of the resources in their bank account.

“Thank you – the LIFE program truly assisted me. The gym and all the wonderful staff are an important part of my life, socially and physically.” – Marion

The opportunity to participate in a fitness program or to feel a part of your community recreation centre should never come down to the resources in your bank account.

It was with that core belief that Saanich Recreation first established the LIFE program close to 30 years ago.

“We wanted to support people who didn’t have funds for extra curricular activities in their community and remove barriers to recreation, fitness and social engagement,” explains Mena Westhaver, Community Services Financial Assistance Programmer.

Soon, Greater Victoria’s other recreation providers followed suit, and by 2019, the LIFE program had 9,000 participants region-wide, including 4,000 from Saanich.

However, those 4,000 people represent just 33 per cent of eligible Saanich residents, says Mena, who shares the message that regardless of income, you are welcome here.

The LIFE program provides access to a wide array of drop-in fitness and recreation programs across all four Saanich recreation centre.

“We want to reach people who may not be in a place to access programs. We want them to know there is a place for them, a way of them participating, and it’s confidential,” she says. “And if it’s only for a year or so, or they’re in a tough spot temporarily, that’s okay too.”

New LIFE applicants have several options to choose from:

52 free drop-ins with additional discount coupons to registered programs, OR An annual Access Pass at 50 per cent off the regular price, which can be paid monthly. Access to the four Saanich Recreation Centres specifically works out $10 per month for teens, $15 per month for seniors and students, or $20 per month for adults, OR A pass that offers access to 13 recreation centres throughout Greater Victoria. For those who qualify for the LIFE membership, the fee is $21 per month, regardless of age.

To apply:

Participating in the LIFE program is easy. To register, simply visit any Saanich rec centre and provide proof of Saanich residency, such as a utility bill, and a Notice of Assessment qualifying as low-income (ranging from an annual income of no more than $27,219 for a single to $72,016 for a family of seven). Alternatively, you can email mena.westhaver@saanich.ca for details or to register.

For those facing a new or temporary challenge, where their Notice of Assessment doesn’t reflect their current financial situation, a confidential adjudication process is available, Mena says. “We want to be able to bridge the gap for those who are having a tough time.”

Click here to learn more about Saanich Recreation LIFE Program.

