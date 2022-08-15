Quadra grocer supports local youth with $1000 donation

Martin Wildy, acting store manager at Thrifty Foods Quadra. The store recently donated $1000 in SMILE Cards to Foundry Victoria.

When Martin Wildy had the opportunity to donate $1000 in Thrifty Foods SMILE Cards to a local charity, he immediately thought of Foundry Victoria. The acting store manager of Thrifty Foods Quadra wanted to support people who’d experienced particularly significant challenges through the pandemic, and immediately thought of Quadra’s youth.

“I have a young daughter, and I know how hard it’s been to go through school in the pandemic. Mental health is so top of mind right now, so the work that Foundry Victoria is doing really spoke to me.”

Foundry Victoria offers young people aged 12-24 access to mental health and substance use support, primary care, peer support and social services. Services are free, confidential and available to youth and parents whenever they’re needed.

Quality, local products keep customers coming back

Thrifty Foods Quadra has a long-standing history in the community, with many experienced staff and a strong contingent of loyal customers.

“It’s one of Thrifty Foods’ smaller stores, but it has a lot of character. The quality and selection of our meat department is some of the best in town, and our decorating cases are second-to-none,” Wildy says. “I think a lot of our customers keep coming back because of that quality.”

The grocer is also committed to working with local producers and featuring them on shelves. Fernwood Coffee, Whistler Water and Babe’s Honey are among the local products Wildy is proud to support.

“Local isn’t just a buzzword we use, we really do it.”

Teamwork breeds longevity

Wildy started working for Thrifty Foods in 2000, and he’s far from the only long-standing employee at the store.

“It amazes me — the amount of long-term staff we have who come up for 20, 25 or 30 year anniversaries at the Thrifty Foods is really remarkable. The employees has been what’s kept me here for over two decades — the friends I’ve made, the people I’ve gotten to know, that’s been the key.”

Wildy has only been at Thrifty Foods Quadra since May 2022, but he’s received a warm welcome from staff.

“We’ve got great staff here — excellent department managers who really care, and a nice mix of new employees and people who’ve been working here for 30-plus years. They put in the effort and help each other out.”

With a large staff across the store, Wildy credits senior staff and managers who encourage teamwork and ensure every department runs reliably.

“It makes it easy for younger staff to find their place and make an impact.”

