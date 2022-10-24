“With the state-of-the-art equipment that the SPHHF has provided us, we can really provide gold standard care here – care that has put us on the map,” says RN Carrie Tuck, Clinical Nurse Leader OR/PACU/ENDO/SDC at SPH.

“With the state-of-the-art equipment that the SPHHF has provided us, we can really provide gold standard care here – care that has put us on the map,” says RN Carrie Tuck, Clinical Nurse Leader OR/PACU/ENDO/SDC at SPH.

Record Saanich Peninsula surgery numbers highlight healthcare needs Close to Home

Hospital foundation’s 2022 campaign supports gold standard surgical care on the Saanich Peninsula

With three operating suites and a new Surgical Daycare, the surgical department at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital is providing a record number of surgeries for area residents – keeping them closer to home for vital health care.

Much of that has been made possible because of the the Saanich Peninsula Hospital & Healthcare Foundation, and the generosity of local residents who value the quality, local care provided at their community hospital.

“With the state-of-the-art equipment that the SPHHF has provided us, we can really provide gold standard care here – care that has put us on the map,” says RN Carrie Tuck, Clinical Nurse Leader OR/PACU/ENDO/SDC at SPH.

The Foundation plays a pivotal role in ensuring OR nurses can provide the best outcomes and surgical care for patients, she adds. “The Foundation has been astronomically important in our ability to have our nurses feel that they’re doing the best they possibly can.”

As the number of locally performed surgeries rises, however, staff are in urgent need of equipment to maintain that gold standard of care.

Surgical equipment needed for all three Operating Rooms includes anaesthesia machines, Cystoscopes, IV pumps and a new OR table – tools that will allow the hospital to provide both surgical treatments and support emergency needs for patients like Cheryl, who was rushed into the hospital’s emergency department with a life-threatening tear to the splenic artery.

READ MORE: ‘If this hospital wasn’t here, I would have died’

The needs identified by the hospital’s surgical team informed part of this year’s Close to Home fundraising campaign from Saanich Peninsula Hospital & Healthcare Foundation. The Foundation aims to raise $2 million to provide new surgical sets in the operating rooms, in addition to strengthening emergency care for the community, and supporting better access to primary care by fostering relationships with community physicians who work in the hospital.

READ MORE: When emergency calls, this team answers. Help ensure they have the tools to respond!

Sarah Bragg, President & CEO of the Saanich Peninsula Hospital & Healthcare Foundation, underscores the importance – and interconnectedness – of each element of this year’s campaign: “It’s health care close to home – and support for one area impacts all of the areas,” she says.

“People want to be treated close to home and know the physicians and nurses and people taking care of them. We wouldn’t be able to have that without the generosity of people on the Saanich Peninsula.”

To help ensure the Saanich Peninsula Hospital team is prepared for the next emergency, donate today and keep health care Close to Home. Learn more at sphf.ca/close-to-home/

Health

Most Read

Previous story
When emergency calls, this team answers. Help ensure they have the tools to respond!

Just Posted

Victoria artist Fran Benton is putting on an exhibition in Saanich starting Oct. 25 of pieces she created after putting her own interpretation on war photos and memorabilia collected by her late father during his service in the Second World War. (Courtesy of Fran Benton)
Upcoming Saanich art exhibit takes personal look at Second World War

B.C. residents are expected to spend a total of $224 million on Halloween this year, with around a quarter of that going toward candy alone. (Black Press Media file photo)
British Columbians to spend $224M on Halloween this year

Mike and Charlotte Edwardson, Rosemary Scott, who owned Deep Cove Market for 18 years, Karalyn and Dan Schuetze, are sitting on the steps of the neighbourhood market earlier this month. Scott sold the business to the two couples earlier. (Deep Cove Market/Facebook)
New ownership of North Saanich’s Deep Cove Market wants to add value to the community

Nathan Mavila of Pacific FC and the rest of his teammates, here seen at Starlight Stadium Oct. 15, drew 1-1 against Atlético Ottawa, to fall short in their bid to repeat as Canadian Premier League champions. (Simon Fearn/Black Press Media)
Langford-based Pacific fails to make return trip to CPL final