Saanich Access Pass keeps recreation all in the family!

For Saanich’s Porter family, staying active close to home really is a breeze.

The family has been using their Access Pass for years, first as an easy way for David to hit the gym, then later for David and wife Lindsay to take their three children to a family swim when they were tots.

Today, his daughters – 15 and 13 years old – sometimes join David in the weightroom at Saanich Commonwealth Place. His son, 11, might go for a swim, or take a turn around the rink at a Pearkes public skate to practice what he’s learning at hockey or power skating.

No matter what the family wants to do, the pass makes it easy, but beyond that flexibility, there’s also considerable savings – especially with the whole family participating!

“It really is good value,” David says.

At just $80 per month, Saanich’s Continuous Access Pass offers drop-in access across all four recreation centres for up to two parents or guardians plus up to four children or youth living in the same household.

Work out in the weightroom, mix it up with a fitness or basic yoga classes, or hit the pool for waterfit, lane swimming or open swim, not to mention the hot tub, sauna and steam room. Then there’s skating, drop-in sports, including volleyball, badminton, pickleball and more, plus open gym times.

Some activities, like the weight room, are traditional drop-in while others follow a reserved drop-in format, meaning spots can be reserved online or in-person up to a week in advance, or right up until class time, space permitting. With space limited in some classes, patrons appreciate knowing a spot will be theirs, before heading to the rec centre!

Whether you’re looking for assistance in the weightroom or directions the pool deck, “the centres are all really welcoming and the staff are all very attentive if you need anything,” David says.

To make a good thing even easier, Saanich’s new Continuous Access Pass renews automatically each month, either to a credit card or a bank withdrawal, and can be easily stopped at any time.

You can even buy online with the code PASS21 and save $10 on your first month! Find an instruction manual here that shares how to buy a pass online.

FitnessrecreationSeniors