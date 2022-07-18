Saanich grocer supports youth mental health with $1,000 donation to Foundry Victoria

“Here at Tuscany Village Thrifty Foods, we feel that having come through a two-year pandemic, our youth need our support more than ever,” store manager Kat Yeomans says of the store’s support of the Foundry Victoria Youth Clinic.

From the social isolation of the pandemic to the pressures of school, environmental concerns to social media, youth today are facing increasing mental health challenges.

It’s an issue the team at Thrifty Foods Tuscany Village is familiar with, located as it is at the heart of its family-focused Saanich neighbourhood. It’s also why the team wanted to help meet some of those needs with a $1,000 donation to the Foundry Victoria Youth Clinic.

“Here at Tuscany Village Thrifty Foods, we feel that having come through a two-year pandemic, our youth need our support more than ever,” says Tuscany store manager Kat Yeomans.

The Foundry Victoria helps meet that need, everyday.

“This non-for-profit organization helps youth in areas such as health care, drop-in counselling, peer-to-peer supports, LGBTQ2+ supports, and many other needs our youth may require today,” Yeomans reflects.

The Foundry Victoria Youth Clinic supports young people through mental health initiatives and outreach, providing integrated and comprehensive primary health care services, including mental health and addiction care for youth aged 12 to 24 years.

The team as Tuscany Thrifty Foods recognizes the diverse needs of today’s youth. In addition to sharing its neighbourhood with the University of Victoria and numerous schools, many of its employees are also young people. Many grew up in the neighbourhood, shopping at their local store.

“We understand first-hand how important youth and families are to our community and our future successes,” Yeomans says. “Our staff, being reflective of our community, show us how important these organizations are to their continued successes.”



The contribution to the Foundry is just one recent example of Thrifty Foods’ longstanding support for the local community.

In addition to its food security initiatives, community sponsorships, donations and in-store programs supporting local schools, sports teams and other non-profits, Thrifty Foods is deeply rooted in the community. That also involves offering local, healthy choices, including an exceptional produce section filled with locally grown selections, and a deli packed with fresh salads and take-away items.

In addition, “we’re lucky at this location as we provide a woodstone pizza offering which can be ordered and baked while you shop. Being located in the heart of Saanich, we offer convenience, great products, and excellent service,” says Yeomans, who, while new to the Thrifty Foods in February, has worked with the parent company Sobeys since 1999.

“Coming into Thrifty Foods has been an amazing experience as it feels like I found my family,” she says. “Their dedication to community, family and local farmers is second to none in the industry and I feel fortunate to have found my home here in Saanich.”

To learn more, visit thriftyfoods.com/community or stop by Thrifty Foods Tuscany Village at 1626 McKenzie Ave. Learn more about the Foundry Victoria at victoriayouthclinic.ca

