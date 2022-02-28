Saanich has a sweet recreation deal for those 90+!

Access Pass is FREE for those age 90+, and just $30 for those 60+

The rewards of a Saanich Recreation Access Pass are so much greater than the individual drop-in. They also offer the opportunity to connect with friends and other program participants, building connections among older adults.

Do you wish that as you got older, some things got easier? It’s time to discover Saanich’s Continuous Access Pass – a great deal for all older adults, but FREE for those age 90+!

“Something this good, you want to get out there and share with people over 90!” says Alison Chamberlain, a Community Programmer with Saanich Parks, Recreation and Community Services’ Older Adult Services.

These passes are a great way to access drop-in activities such as: weight room, fitness and basic yoga classes, swimming, use of the hot tub, sauna and steam room, attending water fit classes, going skating, being part of an adult sport or open gym time.

But the rewards of these passes are so much greater than the individual drop-in.

“One of the biggest things for people is not only the opportunity for fitness, but the opportunity to connect,” Alison notes.

“When you come to a drop-in, you might connect with other regular participants, Saanich staff or go for a coffee after with friends from class – so it provides that social element, and connection with community.”

Of course, the free Continuous Access Pass also offers some practical benefits for older adults, too.

The affordability of the pass for older adults, being either free or low-cost, paired with the many available drop-in times and types, allows people flexibility.

“They’re able to enjoy recreation at their own pace,” Alison says. Rather than trying to get it all done to get your money’s worth out of a drop-in cost, you now can do what you want, what works for you and if you want to spread the visits out across the week you can.

Most Saanich recreation drop-in programs are adaptable for various levels, or go at your own pace. Other registered programs specifically geared to older adults, and also with go-at-your-own-pace approach are showcased in the regularly updated Connections guide. While these are not included in the Continuous Access Pass, they may complement someone’s fitness interests alongside having a free or low-cost drop-in Access Pass and there are some no-cost and low-cost options, including free weight room orientations and limited free beginner swim lessons available age 60+.

For those who may experience balance or mobility challenges or other impairments that may prevent them from participating, Saanich’s Older Adult Assistance Card allows an assistant free access to support you while you participate! Click here to access the application.

Access your Access Pass today!

Saanich’s Continuous Access Pass is free for those age 90+, and just $30 a month for those age 60+ to access drop in: weight room, fitness and basic yoga classes, swimming, use of the hot tub, sauna and steam room, attending water fit classes, skating, adult sports like pickleball and table tennis, and open gym times.

Valid across all four Saanich community recreation centres, Saanich Commonwealth Place, G.R. Pearkes, Cedar Hill or Gordon Head. You can even find an instruction manual here that shares how to buy a pass online. Your Access Pass renews automatically each month, either to a credit card or a bank withdrawal, if under 90 years, and can be easily stopped at any time.

