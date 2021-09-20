Saanich makes it easy to access your favourite fitness class

While Saanich Recreation’s reserved drop-in system lets you reserve your spot a week ahead, you can also book right up until class time, providing space is available.

If you have a favourite drop-in fitness class but prefer not to arrive extra-early just to secure your spot, Saanich Recreation’s reserved drop-in program offers the perfect solution.

Even better, you can use your Continuous Access Pass to drop-in easily and affordably!

The move to a reserved drop-in system emerged last year as a way to adapt to COVID protocols but proved popular with participants, says Helen Clark, Fitness and Sports Programmer, Cedar Hill Recreation Centre. “People really like to know they have a spot when they arrive.”

And with so much variety, you’ll definitely find a course to suit you.

In all, 59 reserved drop-in classes are offered each week, with options for all fitness levels across the four centres, so no matter where in Saanich you are, you’ll find a class nearby!

Open to those age 13 and older, choose from cycle (spin) classes, group fitness (aerobics), and even basic yoga, a new addition.

“We offer lots of fun, effective workouts with challenging options provided for more experienced participants,” Helen says.

Here’s how it works:

Register for reserved drop-in classes up to seven days before the class

Head to saanich.ca/recreation and click “Calendars”

Find the activity you’re looking for, and the location.

Find the date and time you want and “Add to Cart,” where you’ll be prompted to sign in via Rec Online with your email and password

Click here for an easy-to-follow guide that walks you through all the steps.

Alternatively, drop-in classes can also be reserved by phone or in person at any of Saanich’s four recreation centres.

Last-minute registration still available

While the reserved drop-in system lets you book a spot a week ahead – ideal for those trying to book a particular class in advance – when you find yourself with last-minute time to spare and in the mood for a workout, Saanich has you covered!

Providing a spot is still available, reserve right up until class time. “Providing there’s space, we’d love to have you!” Helen says.

The new Continuous Access Pass

Continuous Access Pass is an updated, simplified version of the former Access Pass. The revised pass is more straightforward, with one recurring monthly payment, and continues to open the door to spontaneous activities such as fitness classes, the weight room, swimming and skating.

Ranging from $20 for children and youth to $40 for adults, the Continuous Access Pass renews automatically each month, either to a credit card or a bank withdrawal, and can be easily stopped at any time. Families can purchase their pass for just $80 per month. Find an online instruction manual here.

Health protocols in place

Saanich Recreation adheres to all provincial health protocols, including the new vaccination pass, required to access programs and drop-in sessions, and mask requirements for common areas.

