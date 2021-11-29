Saanich offers free weight room orientations for those age 60+

Saanich Recreation weight room orientations – free to those age 60+ – can offer either a general overview or a tailored to the equipment that best suits your fitness goals.

Fitness is important throughout our lives, but as we get older, certain workouts gain even more importance. Weight training, for example, can help support bone density and build muscle – something we can lose as we get older, putting us at greater risk for injury.

Exercise can also support our balance, reducing our chances of falling, and providing greater confidence as we go about our daily lives. And cardio can support our heart, and provide a much-needed mental health boost we could all use during these challenging times.

The good news is that all of these benefits can be found easily and affordably through your neighbourhood Saanich recreation centre. All four boast well-equipped weight rooms with an assortment of cardio equipment, weight training machines, free weights and stretching gear, and better yet, all have knowledgeable, welcoming staff happy to answer your questions, notes Saanich programmer Julie Wallace.

Weight room attendants are scheduled at times through the day, or you can book a private orientation session. The orientations – free to those age 60+ – can offer either a general overview or a tailored to the equipment that best suits your fitness goals.

“If you’ve never been in a weight room, or haven’t been for some time, it can be intimidating,” Julie notes. “But the staff is always happy to work with you, whether it’s your first time or you’re looking for a new challenge.”

Book your free orientation and get started today

To book your session, simply reach out to a programmer at the centre you’d like to attend and they’ll arrange a time.

And December is an ideal time to get started, since you’ll beat the New Year rush! Similarly, those who prefer to work out without a crowd will benefit from quieter daytime hours when many other users may be busy with work or school, Julie notes.

Seniors not only enjoy a free orientation, but an exceptional rate on Saanich’s Continuous Access Pass – just $30 a month to access the weight room as often as you like, along with an array of fitness classes, sports like pickleball and table tennis, and swimming. Complement your weight room sessions with a few laps in the pool, or relax in the hot tub or steam room after your workout.

Valid across all four recreation centres, your Access Pass renews automatically each month, either to a credit card or a bank withdrawal, and can be easily stopped at any time. You can even buy online with the code PASS21 and save $10 on your first month! Find an instruction manual here that shares how to buy a pass online.

Call your favourite Saanich recreation centre today to book your free, 60+ weight room orientation, or ask about the Continuous Access Pass.

FitnessrecreationSeniors