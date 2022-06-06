Saanich wants YOU to take on the ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge!

Sign up, record your activity minutes + help Saanich compete to be Canada’s Most Active Community

Mena Westhaver, Community Programmer with Saanich Parks, Recreation Community Services, encourages Saanich residents to join the ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge, a physical activity initiative encouraging Canadians to get active, and search for Canada’s Most Active Community.

You know that Saanich residents like to be active – walking, biking, swimming and gardening – just about anything that gets our bodies moving. But did you know that that everyday activity can increase your fitness level and help our community compete in a nationwide challenge this June?

Saanich is encouraging residents to join the ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge, a physical activity initiative encouraging Canadians to get active, and search for Canada’s Most Active Community. Simply download the app or go online and log your active minutes – all minutes from June 1 to 30 will count toward a community’s total score.

“As we start to return to what we used to be able to do, the ParticipACTION challenge is a really great motivator to get us moving,” says Mena Westhaver, Community Programmer with Saanich Parks, Recreation & Community Services.

“Tracking minutes at an activity is something we can all do – individually, with friends or family,” Mena says. “And we’re all part of the Saanich team – it’s like being part of a community-wide fitness class, all month long!”

The challenge is simply about getting moving, however that looks for you, Mena emphasizes. It could be running or walking, but can also include yoga, cycling, gardening or even playing with your kids or grandkids!

“It doesn’t matter your age or what you like to do – there are so many qualifying activities. Just ask yourself, ‘What can I do?’ and celebrate that!”

Join the ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge today!

The challenge is open to everyone – simply sign up at participaction.ca or download the ParticipACTION app to your smartphone or tablet.

When creating your account, your postal code will automatically assign your active minutes toward the total score for your municipality. You can also create a team to challenge others, like the District of Saanich staff are doing to encourage a little “friendly competition,” Mena says. But every local resident who registers will be part of the larger Saanich team – working together to compete for the title of Canada’s Most Active Community!

All minutes logged through June 30 count toward Saanich’s total score. After June 30, 50 finalist communities will be invited to submit an application explaining why they deserve to be Canada’s Most Active Community.

One community will earn the top prize of $100,000 and there’s also prizing for the most active community in each province and territory. Winning communities will be determined by considering both total minutes tracked, the number of individuals and family members participating, and the number of organizations participating.

ParticipACTION App users and website visitors can also track Saanich’s progress on the challenge leaderboard.

To learn more and register today, click here, and be sure to follow along with Mena on Saanich Parks, Recreation & Community Services’ social media accounts all June as she checks in with active people in Saanich!

