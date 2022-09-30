SonoVive Reviews – Should You Buy This Supplement?

SonoVive is an all-natural supplement that promises to eliminate hearing issues and restore proper hearing in adults while protecting hearing and ensuring it doesn’t get worse as part of aging.

According to the manufacturer, SonoVive is the first supplement of its kind to address the root cause of hearing issues, which is why it can work for anybody of all ages or sex.

Can SonoVive really live up to its’ bold claims? How exactly does the product work? Is it the right product for you? Read our full review of SonoVive to find out.

What Exactly is SonoVive?

As we mentioned before, SonoVive is a daily supplement designed to restore healthy hearing and brain function. It comes In the form of a capsule taken once daily and is packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts that address the root cause of hearing issues.

By taking SonoVive daily, you can purportedly improve your hearing, eliminate tinnitus, and protect your hearing from age-related decline.

Who Makes SonoVive?

According to the official website, SonoVive was developed by a man named Sam Olsen, a 65-year old man who lives in a small town near Philadelphia.

Olsen has worked as a medical chemist for over 40 years and has always been passionate about plants and their ability to support health, including hearing. Through his own hearing decline, Olsen researched the best plants to support hearing, which led him to formulate SonoVive so that anybody and everyone can restore their hearing.

How Does SonoVive Work?

The official website doesn’t give us much information about how exactly their product works. However, based on the ingredients listed on the website, we can discern that SonoVive likely works in a few main ways to support better hearing:

Combatting ear and brain inflammation

Over time, we are more likely to experience inflammation in our brain and ears due to dietary habits, lifestyle choices, and even just environmental factors. This inflammation can damage and weaken the neurons responsible for auditory signals to your brain, impairing your ability to hear. Even worse, unless this inflammation is eliminated, your hearing will only continue to worsen.

Thankfully, SonoVive contains some of nature’s most powerful anti-inflammatory plants. These plants contain polyphenol compounds, antioxidants, and other anti-inflammatory agents that are known to eliminate inflammation and prevent the buildup of future inflammation. This can quickly improve your hearing, improve your cognition, and actually supports your overall health.

Improves nervous system function

Your ear contains 25,000 nerve endings, which are activated when sound waves enter the ear. These nerve endings transform the vibrations into electrical impulses that travel along the auditory nerve to the brain. Your brain then interprets these signals and this is how hearing works.

Unfortunately, when these nerve endings are damaged or weakened, your brain cannot interpret the signals as well. This is why you may have trouble interpreting some, but not all sounds.

SonoVive combats this with several herbal extracts and plant extracts that have shown to have neuroprotective properties. In other words, these plants and herbs have been shown to prevent damage to your central nervous system to prevent any damage to your nervous system.

They also simultaneously help to repair any damage to your nerves, strengthening your brain’s ability to interpret signals from your ears.

Ingredients in SonoVive

SonoVive added a number of vitamins, minerals, herbal extracts, and plant extracts to improve your hearing and to improve your brain health. Although we won’t list all of the ingredients, here are some of the most important ingredients in SonoVive:

Ginkgo Biloba: Ginkgo biloba is a commonly used plant extract that is rich in antioxidants like flavonoids and terpenoids. Ginkgo has been linked to improved circulation, brain function, eye health, and much in clinical studies. By reducing inflammation, ginkgo biloba may help improve hearing as well.

Vinpocetine: Although it isn’t entirely known why, vinpocetine has been shown to improve hearing capacity in those with sensorineural hearing loss. It has also been shown to stop hearing impairment in aging adults. It has also been shown to improve cerebral blood flow, improving mitochondria function, and improving glucose and oxygen utilization by the brain.

Huperzine-A: Huperzine-A may prevent hearing damage related to high levels of d-galactose, which causes inflammation in cochlear neurons. Huperzine-A also helps to support memory and mental function – especially those with dementia or similar conditions. Some research suggests that huperzine may also help relieve depression, schizophrenia, and other related mental conditions.

Bacopa Monnieri: Bacopa monnieri is emerging as one of the best supplements for cognitive health. Bacopa has been linked to improved cerebral blood flow, improved memory, reduced stress and anxiety, potential anticancer benefits, and better blood pressure levels. It may also have neuroprotective benefits meaning it protects the brain from inflammation, which is essential for proper hearing.

St. John’s Wort: St John’s Wort has primarily been used to treat depression, anxiety, and to relieve stress. It also possesses strong anti-inflammatory compounds and antioxidants that work with the other ingredients in SonoVive to relieve inflammation. Other potential cognitive benefits are still being explored.

In addition to these ingredients, SonoVive also contains L-glutamine, phosphatidylserine, and N-acetyl l-carnitine hydrochloride.

Side Effects of SonoVive

SonoVive was designed to not only be an effective hearing support supplement, but a very safe one too. This is why its’ ingredients were carefully selected by the creator based on their effectiveness in clinical studies and their safety profile.

As of right now, there have not been any reports of anybody experiencing any unwanted side effects while using SonoVive. This is not to say that side effects cannot occur – only they are highly unlikely to occur.

Any supplement may cause minor side effects like headache, nausea, stomach issues, or slight fatigue. However, based on customer reviews of SonoVive, the chance you experience any of these side effects is incredibly low.

Keep in mind that SonoVive may not be right for everyone. If you are pregnant or nursing, or are under the age of 18, the manufacturer strongly recommends you do not use their product without speaking to a doctor beforehand.

Likewise, if you are on a prescription medication or have a serious medical condition, then you should speak to your doctor before trying this product to ensure it will not interfere with your health.

Overall, SonoVive is a very safe supplement that should not negatively impact your health in any manner. If you still feel unsure whether or not it is safe for you to use, it is recommended you speak to your doctor before trying the product.

How Long Does SonoVive Take to Work?

Like any supplement, SonoVive isn’t a miracle pill that is going to magically restore your hearing overnight. It is going to take time for its’ ingredients to clear inflammation from your body and to improve nervous system function.

Most users begin to notice some changes within the first three to four weeks of use. However, as with any supplement, results do vary from person to person and it may take longer for your body to clear all of the inflammation impairing your hearing.

In general, it is recommended you use the product for at least 60 days in order to get a true idea of whether or not it is the right hearing support supplement for you. Chances are you’ll see improvements before then but it is still a good idea to try the product for 60 days to evaluate its’ effects on you.

SonoVive Pricing & Guarantee

SonoVive is quickly becoming one of the top supplement options to restore hearing and to promote better brain health. If you feel like it may be right for you, then the best place to order is directly through the official website.

There you will find several purchasing options to choose from based on your needs and budget. Here are the current pricing options:

One bottle: $69 total

Three bottles: $177 total – $59 per bottle

Six bottles: $294 total – $49 per bottle

All orders come with free shipping to the United States. If you are outside the US, a small shipping and handling fee applies.

In addition, every order is backed by a 60-day money back guarantee. If you are not 100% satisfied with your experience with SonoVive, then you can request a refund within 60 days of purchasing the product. Simply contact customer support, send back your bottles to the address given and you’ll be given a full refund minus shipping costs within 48 hours.

Final Recap

Poor hearing no longer needs to affect your quality of life any longer. You don’t need to spend a fortune on uncomfortable hearing aids any longer. Natural solutions like SonoVive can effectively improve your hearing over time until you have crystal clearing hearing once more.

Thousands have already restored their hearing simply by adding SonoVive to their daily routine and you can too.

If you believe that SonoVive may be right for you, then you need to visit the official website and order SonoVive while supplies last.