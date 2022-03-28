Spring DIY project in the works? In the capital region, THIS is your first step

If the project will involve waste, a disposal application is job No. 1

Before starting on that DIY project, you have a few serious steps to consider, especially if you’re planning on hauling your clean renovation waste to Hartland Landfill yourself!

If you’ve ordered a fancy heated floor kit to replace your old bathroom linoleum, or are preparing to scrape the “popcorn” ceiling in favour of a smooth finish, you’re not alone – spring is one of the most popular times of year for home renovations.

First and foremost, clean renovation waste needs pre-approval issued by Hartland staff declaring it free of hazardous materials, like asbestos. If you have any questions about the process, email the CRD’s Reno Safe team before starting your project.

Here’s how to properly dispose of clean renovation waste at Hartland Landfill:

1. Before any materials are removed, you must fill out the Application for Renovation Waste Disposal.

If your house was built after 1990, you must provide documentation to prove when your residence was built.

If your house was built before 1990, you must have laboratory testing done (by an accredited lab) on materials suspected of containing asbestos or other hazardous materials. Find a list of local companies here that can assist with surveys and testing.

Some materials don’t require a pre-approval application, including clean wood waste, new/uninstalled construction materials (eg. lumber off cuts, ceramic tiles, insulation, sheet flooring and cement board from new construction) and carpet, underlay and tack strips. For a full list of material exemptions visit www.crd.bc.ca/renowaste.

2. Consider salvaging and posting reusable items online for others to buy or pick-up for free. Alternatively, you can donate a wide variety of products like cabinets, sinks, countertops, vanities, door knobs, doors, etc. to reuse charities.

3. Once you’ve received a pre-approval number for your clean renovation waste you can take it to Hartland during normal operating hours. Be sure to cover and secure your load to avoid a double charge.

It’s important to note that if laboratory test results show your materials contain asbestos or other hazardous materials, it’s recommended to hire a qualified professional that can assist with safe removal.

Additionally, Hartland Landfill isn’t the only facility to accept clean renovation waste in the capital region. For a list of alternative facilities, click here. Be sure to contact the facilities before your start your renovation to know what testing and documentation is required.

For more details on how to dispose of DIY renovation waste, please visit www.crd.bc.ca/renowaste.

