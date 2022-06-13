Sun, sand + celebrations: Festival brings international sand sculptors to Parksville

Parksville Beach Festival returns July 14 to Aug. 21 with activities for all ages

Your chance to see some of the world’s best sand sculptors in action – and enjoy some long-awaited beach-side festivities – is coming next month!

The Parksville Beach Festival returns bigger and better than ever this year, with 5 1/2 weeks of family-friendly activities on and around Parksville’s vast sandy beach. At the heart of the festival is the Quality Foods Sand Sculpting Competition, July 14 to 17, attracting professional sculptors from all over the world.

“The calibre of the sculptors and the work they do just gets better and better every year,” says Wendy Sears, with the non-profit Beach Festival society.

Working with this year’s sculpting theme of “The Roaring Twenties,” sculptors will prepare their sculpting bases on July 14, with the competition open to public viewing beginning at 2 p.m. July 15.

With only 30 hours to complete their sculpture, after six hours of preliminary work, sculptors have just 24 hours to carve over 4 days. Each soloist receives 10 yards of sand – 15 yards for the doubles – and all the sand must be used in their creation, mixed with water and nothing more.

Beyond the bragging rights, participants vie for cash prizes awarded to the top 3 doubles and the top 5 soloists, in addition to peer-selected awards and people’s choice prizes.

If you can’t make it for the competition weekend, the sculptures remain in place for the Quality Foods Sand Sculpting Exhibition, open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through Aug. 21. Admission is by suggested donation of $5 per person, and don’t forget to vote for your favourites!

Inspired by the professionals? Take part in the free Parksville Canadian Tire Sculpting Lessons & Demonstrations, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 16 and 17. All ages welcome!

So much more to celebrate

The sculptures may be the starring attraction of Beachfest but there’s plenty more to celebrate. Here’s a look at what’s on the calendar:

Plan your visit today at parksvillebeachfest.ca and see you at the beach!

