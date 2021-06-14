There’s fun to be had in Nanaimo, the city by the sea

Immerse yourself in the unique history of Nanaimo at the Nanaimo Museum

As the weather continues to warm up, there are unforgettable adventures to be had right here at home – in Nanaimo. Amid forests, ocean, charming boutiques, delicious local cuisine, history, culture, art, and much more is a sense of community that welcomes everyone that visits!

History, art, and culture live here

History lovers can take a self-guided tour of Nanaimo’s historic buildings using the OnThisSpot app, taking in the architecture of this once coal-mining town and harbour city. The Nanaimo Museum also offers self-guided tours so you can fully immerse yourself in the unique history of Nanaimo.

The Nanaimo Art Gallery always has a captivating exhibition on the go, and you can join an Art Lab to learn more about art and art appreciation.

Enjoy the food of the Harbour City

The burgers at Top Notch Burgers on Church Street have received the title of Nanaimo’s best burger. New York Style Pizza and Pasta is a delicious option for a hearty meal. Pirate Chips is the go-to spot for a plate of mouthwatering fish & chips!

If you have a sweet tooth, make sure to check out A Wee Cupcakery and give their famous Nanaimo Bar Cupcake a try.

Adventure of All Kinds Awaits in Nanaimo!

Adventure awaits

There is no shortage of things to do in Nanaimo; between the array of picturesque nature and the charisma of local landmarks, you’ll find yourself busy for days!

WildPlay is open for the season! The 17-acre park along the Nanaimo River is home to an array of scenery and fun – the perfect activity for the whole family.

Hiking enthusiasts will find themselves in good company with options for beginners and experienced climbers alike. For an easy 30-minute hike, walk along Harbourfront Walkway to discover the fantastic views, delicious cafes, and nautical influence of this oceanside community.

Colliery Dam Park Trail, Cable Bay Nature Trail, Mount Benson, Ammonite Falls, and The Abyss vary in difficulty from easy to moderate, so there’s something for everyone!

Cold-water snorkelling is popular among locals and visitors alike, and there are three fantastic diving outfits to choose from: Sundown Diving, Sink or Swim Scuba, and Nanaimo Dive Outfitters.

Discover the coastal city getaway…that’s not too far away!

