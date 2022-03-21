Thinking outside the lunch box: What if your kid’s lunch box came to you?

Every parent is familiar with the Lunch Dilemma! Who’s turn is it to make the lunches for the kids? What do we have in the fridge? Do we even have bread for sandwiches?

Life is busy – you get home, make dinner, get the kids to bed, do the daily chores and then you have to the task of packing lunches for tomorrow! Whew!

It’s a lot of planning and organizing — and everyone wants something different! Wouldn’t it be great if there was a way to have all that done for you? Just like those dinner boxes that come with all the ingredients for a delicious, freshly made dinner? Well, now there is!

Lunch is ready!

Introducing This Week’s Lunch! Jason Potter and his wife, Melody, are busy, working parents with a bushel of kids of their own — just like you — they were getting dinner boxes delivered to make life a little easier when they thought it would be great to have this for school lunches too — all the fixings brought to your door, ready to go and suited to everyone’s taste!

Jason and NAME decided they would make it so — and for the last year they’ve been perfecting their new business, This Week’s Lunch. Their own kids were the first test pilots — giving this grown-up business kid-friendly approval — and it wasn’t long before friends and acquaintances were asking too — and now you can get in on the lunch launch!

Nutrition, great taste, huge selection and no fuss!

Of course, being parents themselves, they knew that the focus had to be on healthy, delicious meals that kids and parents would approve of — there had to be variety too. They’ve thought of it all. Meal options include a main, fruits and veggies and healthy snacks to round it out with different options based on your child’s age. Choose from a wide selection of mains and snacks to please everyone from Elementary to High School — even those picky eaters — including:

Sandwiches and wraps with a variety of meats; turkey breast, chicken or ham and cheeses; cheddar or Swiss

Salads like Caesar, Mexican, Asian and dill pickle

Everything bagel with cooked chicken, chick peas or black beans

Hot lunches — heat in the morning and send in a thermos

Meatballs and sauce to dip or not

A wide selection of fresh fruit and vegetables

Granola bars and fruit juice

All ingredients are purchased locally, and fresh produce is purchased on the day of delivery — all the week’s lunches are delivered to your door on Sunday night — all you have to do is put it all away and pop it in the lunch bags the night before. It’s even pre-labelled so you know what goes where and when to use it all by! All meals are peanut free and special dietary restrictions can be accommodated too.

Pack a lunch for your PAC too!

This Week’s Lunch knows just how important community is and how much fundraising counts towards school programs and other organizations, so with that in mind, they offer an Affiliate Program. It’s simple: your organization gets five per cent cash back for every order from your members. Just ten people subscribed means $100 per month! Click here for more information on fundraising with This Week’s Lunch — it’s a win/win — great healthy food and funds for fun stuff!

Make your week a little easier! Check out the website here or find them on Facebook here. Contact Jason at info@thisweekslunch.com. Watch the “How It Works” video here! This Week’s Lunch is Saanich-based, but serves the whole Greater Victoria and West Shore area.

