Walk – or roll – this spring and summer with Saanich Recreation!

One of the best ways to stay active, social and discover our parks and neighbourhoods is Saanich’s free Trails & Treks community walks. Whether it’s a Sunday afternoon hike through Knockan Hill Park, a Monday Easy Walk around the Royal Oak area, or a morning Walk and Talk through Ten Mile Point, the programs are a favourite for many participants– and for good reason!

As their popularity has grown over the years, new programs have been added to the schedule – a way to encourage people of all ages and abilities to stay active.

The most recent addition to the free lineup is Walk and Roll Around the Park, with walk leader Penny Stevens.

Open to everyone – from walkers to those using mobility aids such as scooters – Walk and Roll runs Mondays from 11 a.m. to noon from spring through fall, taking place in a different Saanich Park each week. Penny will lead the way, but the pace and distance is up to each individual, who can make their way around the park multiple times, or take the whole hour to do a loop.

The parks have been specifically chosen for their wide, accessible surfaces and multiple benches for rests, and participants are welcome to bring walking sticks, poles, rolling walkers, wheelchairs or other mobility aids.

“I will walk with people and if someone wants to sit and rest and catch us on the next loop, that’s just fine,” Penny says. “Saanich parks are for everyone, and we want people of all walking abilities to feel comfortable visiting the parks.”

Walk & Roll Around the Park sessions visit local parks and let those using a walker, poles, scooter or wheelchair to set their own pace.

The pandemic illustrated for many the importance of staying connected with friends and community, and the value of engaging with the natural world around us.

“These opportunities really are meaningful,” Penny says. “It’s just so wonderful to see people walking, talking and smiling in the parks and on the trails.”

Walkers will often share with leaders the impact the walks have had, to stay both active and engaged. Many have formed friendships and now walk at other times in the week, too, she notes.

Find a free Trails & Treks session for you:

– Mondays, from 11 a.m. to noon. With leader Penny, these walks visit local parks and let those using a walker, poles, scooter or wheelchair to set their own pace. Everyone is welcome! (Saanich Recreation also offers registered programs like Walkers with Walkers at Cedar Hill Rec Centre – learn more about using the walker to strengthen the body, build endurance and navigate terrain safely.) Walk and Talk – Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 to 11 a.m, with leaders Dianne (Tuesdays) and John (Thursdays). Enjoy fresh air, beautiful scenery, a friendly chat and exercise as we take different walks through Saanich parks and trails. Walks follow mainly chip or gravel trails but may have some steep sections. Sorry, dogs not permitted.

To learn more, call Saanich Community Services at 250-475-5422 or visit Saanich.ca and search “Trails & Treks” for schedules and information.

