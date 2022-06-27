What the little details tell us about life at these Saanich retirement residences

Chef Ken Waterman in the brand new Arbutus Bistro, opening July 8 at Berwick House. Left: Berwick Royal Oak’s light-filled dining room and plates of the day’s dishes for those who don’t want to read a menu.

When architecture is done right, a building becomes more than just four walls and a roof. It creates spaces for connection and respite, spaces to move and spaces to be still. That’s why Gordon and Chris Denford, the father-son founders of Berwick Retirement Communities, take such care in the unique design of every Berwick.

“The Denfords actually select every piece of original artwork inside each Berwick,” says Kathy McAree, Community Relations Manager at Berwick Royal Oak.

Take a tour of any Berwick and you’ll see that attention to detail in every room, garden and hallway. Here are some of the things you’ll notice:

Thoughtful spaces to taste every flavour. “Our licensed dining room offers residents full table service so you can relax, chat and nourish friendships while enjoying a delicious meal. And every inch of the dining room has been thoughtfully designed: large windows, pot and pendant lighting, recessed ceiling features that add interest and elegance,” says Kathy Ajas, Community Relations Manager at Berwick House. Their brand new Arbutus Bistro opens July 8 with a Custom Sandwich Station and other meals on the go, plus great views of the beautiful Berwick House Gardens. Berwick Royal Oak also offers the Shield and Dragon Pub for a cosy atmosphere complete with wooden booths. One detail that shows Berwick thinks of everything? Red Seal Chefs prepare a plate of each dish for display purposes, so residents can see their choices in addition to reading them on the menu.

The private theatre, pool and gardens at Berwick Royal Oak.

It’s not just residents who notice the finer details — Berwick Royal Oak has also been recognized with major architecture and design awards. The building won Gold at the 2010 CARE Awards Vancouver Island for both Best Outdoor Living Space and Best Condo, Mixed Use Development. They were also a finalist in the custom millwork, interior and Project of the Year categories, as well as a finalist in the 2009 BC Georgie Awards!

Berwick Retirement Communities are both locally and family owned offering flexible, upscale and affordable senior living options in a caring community. For more information about Berwick House, contact Kathy Ajas at 250 853-5492. For more information about Berwick Royal Oak, contact Kathy McAree at 250 419-4012.

