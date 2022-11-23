Judge backs full $49M jury award against Alex Jones in Texas

JUDGE IN TEXAS NIXES ALEX JONES’ BID FOR LOWER PUNISHMENT AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge says she will not lower the nearly 50-million punishment levied against Infowars host Alex Jones. The award was imposed by a jury in a civil lawsuit accusing Jones of defaming families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. He claimed the shooting was a hoax and the parents were “crisis actors.” Jones defaulted on the main case by refusing to give the court the information it demanded, so the only issue was how much he’d have to pay. There was concern that the award may not hold up under Texas law. But the judge’s decision makes the order more likely to survive. All told, Jones has been ordered to pay 1.44-billion to satisfy defamation and punitive damages against him. He says he doesn’t have that kind of money.

DANIEL CRAIG DANCES? UNDATED (AP) — Daniel Craig says dancing doesn’t come naturally for him. But you wouldn’t know if if you peeped his ad for Belvedere vodka. In it, the James Bond actor sways his hips and shimmies down hotel hallways, while flashing the tats on his biceps and rocking a killer pout. Craig says he got help from “Thor: Love and Thunder” director Taika Waititi, who got a choreographer for the shoot. Once he got comfortable, Craig said he “just went for it.”

“GOONIES” HOUSE UP FOR SALE, SHOULD GIVE FANS MORE ACCESS PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Imagine if you lived at a house featured in a popular movie. It’d be cool, except that people would swing by regularly to take a peek or a photo. That’s been the life for the person who owns and lives in the old Victorian home in Astoria, Oregon featured in “The Goonies.” A realtor says the owner didn’t mind visitors, but at times would feel put upon and wanted people to leave her be. Now the owner is selling. And that may prove to be blessing for the movie’s fans. The realtor says those thinking about buying are open to giving the public even more access to the place.

