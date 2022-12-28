The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

1 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash near Calgary

Police say the primary causes seem to be weather and road conditions

One person is dead and nine others have been injured after up to 20 vehicles crashed in poor weather conditions north of Calgary.

RCMP say they responded Tuesday night to reports of a collision involving various passenger vehicles and a commercial vehicle with a trailer.

Airdrie RCMP, a collision reconstructionist, paramedics and firefighters remained on the scene Wednesday morning on Highway 2.

Police say the primary causes seem to be weather and road conditions.

One person died on-scene and nine people were taken by ground ambulance to area hospitals for various non-life-threatening conditions.

Mounties say roads are icy with blowing snow and poor visibility along Highway 2 between Red Deer and north of Airdrie and drivers should avoid the area.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian Army feeling squeeze of more demands, fewer soldiers
Next story
Backcountry enthusiasts warned of avalanche risks in B.C. Interior mountains

Just Posted

Residential curbside waste collection was cancelled in Victoria on Dec. 20 and 23. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘Seriously?!” Victoria residents furious about waste collection cancellations

Oak Bay birders counted 90 species – a new record high in the more than 50-year history of the count – on Dec. 17 including a townsend’s solitaire (Photo by Geoffrey Newell)
Oak Bay birders break 50-year-old record in species count

May May, aboard the Brentwood Bay rescue boat, is reunited with her owner after six days in the wild. (RCMSAR 31 Brentwood Bay/Facebook)
Dog reunited with family on Christmas Eve after 6 days missing on Saanich Peninsula

This photo, taken just before 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, shows Glass Beach, just off Beacon Avenue in Sidney. The region, along with other areas along the Salish Sea, has been experiencing king tides in excess of 11 feet. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney, Saanich Peninula brace for king tides of 11 feet through Friday