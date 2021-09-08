Black Press Media file

1 person dead following two-vehicle crash near Port McNeill

The other person involved in the crash was checked out and had no known injuries

A person has died after a two-vehicle collision at the Hyde Creek turnoff on northern Vancouver Island.

The crash happened Tuesday, Sept. 7 around 8:30-9 a.m., says Port McNeill Sgt. Curtis Davis.

“We can’t speculate on what happened until we get a collision reconstruction report back, which likely won’t be for a couple months.”

The other person involved in the incident was checked out and had no known injuries.

Davis added charges are pending and the RCMP won’t be commenting anymore as it’s now a coroner’s file.

