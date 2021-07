A person turned it in after seeing a Facebook post, VicPD said

A ring that was lost for over a month was returned to its owner on July 16. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

A $10,000 engagement ring that’s been lost for over a month was returned to its owner on Friday.

A person turned in the ring to Victoria police on July 16 after they saw a Facebook post about it, VicPD said. A special municipal constable then contacted the owner, who was able to provide proof it was theirs and reclaim the ring.

