10th annual Wounded Warrior Run BC raises over $135K

A large group gathered at Market Square in Victoria on the final day of the 2023 Wounded Warrior Run BC on Sunday (March 5). (Brendan Mayer/Black Press Media Staff) Wounded Warrior Run BC team members finished their 10th annual run at Market Square in Victoria Sunday (March 5). (Brendan Mayer/Black Press Media Staff) The Lekwungen Traditional Dancers performed at Market Square on the final day of the 2023 Wounded Warrior Run BC on Sunday (March 5). (Brendan Mayer/Black Press Media Staff)

The 10th annual Wounded Warrior Run BC has wrapped up with team members helping raise over $135,000 for ill and injured Canadian Armed Forces members, veterans, first responders and their families.

The team kicked off in Port Hardy on Feb. 26 and finished at Market Square in Victoria Sunday (March 5) after making stops in more than a dozen municipalities.

“We are making a difference and things continue to grow,” Wounded Warrior Run BC director Jacqueline Zweng said. “I’m so honoured that what we are doing is working. More people are stepping up. None of that happens without the entire community being on board.”

The team doesn’t officially stop adding up their total funds raised for the run until the end of March, and Zweng thought they had likely raised around $150,000 by late Sunday afternoon. Wounded Warrior Run BC will start fundraising for next year on April 1.

There were eight runners that participated in the relay-style fundraiser, and they were joined by eight support team members. A few additional members also joined Sunday (March 5) in case any runners weren’t able to finish.

“I want to acknowledge everyone who supported these runners up and down the island,” Victoria Police Chief Del Manak said. ” Wounded Warriors Canada is doing an amazing job helping people behind the scenes. This program is saving lives.”

Wounded Warriors helps over 1,200 veterans, first responders and family members and assists with more than 100 service dogs annually.

A total of $25 million has been invested in program delivery.

“This is a fantastic program,” Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto said. “We will take every chance that we can to thank you. You are not forgotten. Today is a chance that we get to recognize a little bit of what you’ve been doing.”

Those interested in donating to the cause or finding more information can visit woundedwarriors.ca.

