Police said the youth had been found just after 5 p.m. on Monday (May 15)

A file photo of the West Shore RCMP detachment in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP reported they have found the missing kid who had been reported missing on Monday (May 15).

Police tweeted the youth had been found just after 5 p.m.

West Shore RCMP thanked the public for their assistance.

