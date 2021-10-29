A rendering shows what a proposed residential tower, childcare centre and cafe would look like along Montreal Street in James Bay if city council approves it. (Courtesy Mike Geric Construction)

17-storey housing tower, childcare centre proposed for James Bay site

Old parking lot near Laurel Point would house 112 new residences

An old James Bay parking lot could become the site of a residential housing tower, townhouses, a childcare centre and a retail space if a developer’s new proposal gains city approval.

Mike Geric Construction sent an official application to the City of Victoria on Oct. 19, three months after publicly announcing its purchase of the 36,000 square-foot property at 205 Quebec St., 597 Montreal St. and 210-224 Kingston St.

In it, the developer proposes 102 condominium units, 10 multi-storey townhouses, a daycare, commercial retail space, and a cafe. It would also include 146 parking spaces.

If approved, the condominiums will be divided into studios and one and two-bedroom units. The daycare will offer 49 spaces for toddlers and preschool children, in a ground-floor and outdoor courtyard space.

Prior to sending in its application, the developer hosted two neighbourhood consultations, where it says more than 150 people showed up to ask questions and offer input. According to feedback forms, more than 70 per cent of respondents supported redevelopment of the parking lot.

Mike Geric Construction says respondents were particularly interested in a cafe, but raised concerns around density, the building height obstructing views or casting shadows, and traffic impacts. Following the feedback, the developer expanded its cafe plans to include an outdoor patio and reshaped the tower to have a more tapered form.

The application will have to come before Victoria city council at a future date.

