19-storey tower proposed for Royal Oak site in Saanich

Med Grill restaurant site proposed for structure, which could be one of Saanich’s tallest

A development permit application for a 19-storey residential tower in Royal Oak was recently received by the District of Saanich. While at least one other proposal in front of Saanich planners right now calls for a taller structure, the Royal Oak project would be among the tallest in the municipality if built as proposed. (D’Ambrosio Architects/Courtesy District of Saanich)

District of Saanich planning staff are taking their first looks at a proposal to build a 19-storey residential tower on the current site of the Med Grill restaurant in Royal Oak.

While the proposal for 4512 West Saanich Rd. is still very early in the approvals process, such a structure would be one of the tallest in the municipality if built as submitted.

The design calls for a mixed-use building with commercial at grade and 101 residential units above. The heritage structure next door, the Royal Oak Women’s Institute Hall, would be retained under the proposal.

Approval of a development permit for this application would require a rezoning from C-2 Commercial to a site-specific, mixed-use zone. Along with the residential units, 422 square metres of commercial space is called for in the proposal.

The site is at the corner of Viewmont and West Saanich roads, and faces Royal Oak middle school from the rear of the lot.

The tallest building proposal currently moving through the planning process in Saanich is a 24-storey mixed-use development with 329 rental units proposed for the north end of the Uptown centre site.

