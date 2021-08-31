2 cougar sightings prompt warning from Central Saanich police

Sightings reported on Keating Cross Road and Mt. Newton Cross Road

Two cougar sightings have prompted a warning from the Central Saanich Police Service.

Police issued an alert on Twitter shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, noting cougar sightings Monday night and Tuesday morning at Keating Cross Road near Kirkpatrick Crescent and Mt. Newton Cross Road near Central Saanich Road.

COUGAR: We've had two reported cougar sightings last night and this morning around Keating X Rd/Kirkpatrick and Mt Newton/Central Saanich Rd. Please be alert and report any sightings. @_BCCOS info: https://t.co/NIHzv8m4v3 #csaan ^ns — cspoliceservice (@cspoliceservice) August 31, 2021

Residents are asked to be alert and report any sightings to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-RAPP (7277).

