2 dead, dying trees cut down near former Oak Bay Lodge site

Two Oak Bay trees, one dead and the other dying, were removed and a third was trimmed for road clearance. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

A couple of fresh stumps on Cadboro Bay Road drew attention of residents last week.

Two Oak Bay trees were removed and another trimmed adjacent to the site of the former Oak Bay Lodge.

A dead Lawson Cypress was removed, as was a birch dying from bronze birch borer, according to the district.

A nearby London plane was also trimmed up to provide road clearance. None of the work was related to the adjacent lot.

With demolition complete at 2251 Cadboro Bay Rd., the Capital Regional Hospital District and Island Health continue to discuss potential future uses for the site.

