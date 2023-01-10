2 drivers start new year with hefty fines after speeding through Oak Bay

Tools taken, recovered by VicPD, among calls to Oak Bay police last week

Drivers in Oak Bay kicked off the new year with hefty fines after officers stopped two motorists in two days for excessive speeding.

An officer working traffic in the 800-block of Beach Drive clocked a Ford Mustang doing more than double the speed limit – 100 km/h in a 40 km/h zone – on Jan. 3 around 9 p.m., according to an Oak Bay Police Department news release. The 31-year-old man driving was fined $368 for excessive speed and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The next night, shortly before 9 p.m., an officer on Mackenzie Avenue north of the University of Victoria spotted a speeding vehicle. Radar clocked it travelling at 93 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. After pulling the driver over, the officer detected a smell of alcohol. The driver was tested and subsequently, a 42-year-old man was issued a three-day licence suspension, issued a $368 ticket and the vehicle was impounded.

Quick turnaround on tool heist

In other police news, tools taken from an Oak Bay garage were found and returned the same day by Victoria police.

Oak Bay police were called to a residential break and enter at a garage in the 2000-block of Kings Road on Jan. 5.

A Dewalt drill and other tools worth about $400 as well as a men’s mountain bike and helmet worth about $1,500 were reported stolen. While the officer was investigating, the resident was called and told by VicPD that they had located their property in Victoria.

The break-in was among the 61 calls for service to the Oak Bay Police Department for the week of Jan. 1 to 8.

