2 injured after impaired driver rolls ‘very nice’ muscle car in Langford: police

An impaired driver and a passenger in a muscle car suffered minor injuries after a single-vehicle rollover in Langford in the 2100-block of the Trans-Canada Highway.
West Shore RCMP were called to the scene Tuesday (Feb. 28) at 9:13 p.m.
Police say the driver lost control on the on-ramp from Helmcken Road causing the car to roll over several times before coming to a stop in the northbound lanes.
The 2018 Chevy Camaro involved was heavily damaged and air bags were deployed.
RCMP say the driver, a 24-year-old Sooke man, showed signs of alcohol impairment.
Officers conducted an impaired driving investigation and say he was over the legal limit of blood alcohol concentration.
He was issued a 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.
“Impaired driving is the leading cause of collision-related fatalities in B.C.,” said Const. Andrew Matheson, media relations officer with the West Shore RCMP. “In this instance, the driver wrecked a very nice car for no reason and is incredibly lucky that he did not kill or seriously injure himself, his passenger [or] anyone else.”
No other vehicles or pedestrians were involved.
