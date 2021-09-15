Esquimalt’s Sunset Lodge long-term care home is the site of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. (Google Maps)

Esquimalt’s Sunset Lodge long-term care home is the site of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. (Google Maps)

Two more deaths reported from COVID-19 outbreak at Esquimalt care home

Six Sunset Lodge residents have died since outbreak began Aug. 27

The COVID-19 outbreak at Sunset Lodge long-term care home in Esquimalt has claimed the lives of a fifth and sixth resident, Island Health confirmed Wednesday (Sept. 15).

The outbreak was first announced Aug. 27 and has since infected 15 staff members and 21 residents, six of whom have now died. Island Health said it shares its condolences with the friends, family and care staff of those deceased residents.

It said the Salvation Army-owned care home recently completed a second round of COVID-19 testing for all its staff and residents, and all the staff and more than 80 of the residents’ results have come back negative.

Island Health has also increased protective measures at the home, including putting admissions, transfers and social visits on hold while the outbreak is in effect; limiting resident and staff movement while maintaining staffing levels to provide resident care; requiring mask and eye protection for all staff; continuing enhanced cleaning and infection control measures; and screening all staff and residents twice a day for symptoms.

Island Health will have an additional presence at the site to take any further actions required.

READ ALSO: Another three school exposures reported in Greater Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CoronavirusDeathEsquimalt

Previous story
Fungus that’s killed millions of bats found for the first time in Saskatchewan
Next story
Local B.C. governments seek ways to go beyond talking about reconciliation

Just Posted

Esquimalt’s Sunset Lodge long-term care home is the site of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. (Google Maps)
Two more deaths reported from COVID-19 outbreak at Esquimalt care home

Three more school exposures have been reported in Greater Victoria, including at Ecole Victor-Brodeur in Esquimalt. (Google Streetview)
Another three school exposures reported in Greater Victoria

The proposed Langford Gateway project calls for residential towers of 22 and 18 storeys, leading one nearby resident to voice concerns about the huge potential increase in density to the neighbourhood. A development application just down Peatt Road proposes towers of 24 and 18 storeys. (Rendering courtesy Evantra Development)
Langford considering four residential towers in Peatt Road neighbourhood

Eat in or take out from dozens of restaurants and eateries from Greater Victoria, Sooke and the Cowichan Valley in a celebration of Camosun College and its place among local cuisine, Sept. 16 to 23. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria dining event inspires Camosun foodie affair