2 people assaulted with hot liquid in separate Victoria incidents

Victoria police are looking for witnesses after women were hit with hot liquid in two separate assaults.
A teen was sitting at a bus stop in the 1200-block of Douglas Street when a stranger flung a hot substance, possibly coffee on her legs, according to a VicPD release.
A similar call came in about 10 minutes later. A woman was walking across the 1400-block of Douglas Street when a stranger hit her legs with hot liquid.
One of the victims went to hospital for assessment.
Investigators hope to speak with anyone in the area on Nov. 23 between 4:15 and 5 p.m. who may have information.
Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
