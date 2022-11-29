The Coquihalla Highway at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday morning (Nov. 29). The Coq and the Okanagan Connector are expecting 20-35 centimetres of snow over the next 24 hours. (DriveBC)

The Coquihalla Highway at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday morning (Nov. 29). The Coq and the Okanagan Connector are expecting 20-35 centimetres of snow over the next 24 hours. (DriveBC)

20-35 centimetres expected on major Interior highways during winter storm warning

Eastern Fraser Valley municipalities also affected

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Interior’s major highways.

The Coquihalla Highway and Okanagan Connector are being affected by the warning that was announced around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Both highways are expecting 20-35 centimetres of snow in the next 24 hours, causing dangerous driving conditions. Light snow will start during the day with the majority of the snow coming at night, into Wednesday morning.

Wind is also expected to reach 60 km/h on the Connector. Low visibility will also be a factor for drivers.

While the winter storm warning is in effect for the two highways, there are no alerts currently in place for any of the major Interior cities, including Kelowna, Merritt, Penticton, and Vernon.

The same can’t be said for the Eastern Fraser Valley as Hope, Chilliwack, and Abbotsford have snowfall warnings in place. They are expecting 20-25 cm of snow in the next 24 hours, beginning Tuesday and coming to an end Wednesday evening. Winds in the area are going to range from 40-70 km/h.

Environment Canada warns travellers to drive with caution and to be prepared as conditions can change quickly.

READ MORE: Front-loaded, cold and snowy winter ahead, Weather Network forecast suggests

READ MORE: Top hockey prospects, best friends Bedard and Cristall set to battle it out in Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayFraser ValleyHighway 5HopeKelownaMerrittOkanaganSnowtravel

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Front-loaded, cold and snowy winter ahead, Weather Network forecast suggests
Next story
Claims Surrey RCMP not locally accountable are ‘unfounded’ and ‘laughable,’ Edwards tells council

Just Posted

Oak Bay High grad Mackennzie Mount, returns to perform in The Nutcracker with the Royal Winnipeg Ballet. (File photo by David Cooper/Victoria Academy of Ballet)
Oak Bay ballerina among Canada’s best staging Nutcracker in Victoria

Snow falling on Highway 1 at Malahat Summit in 2020.Winter driving conditions are on the way with snow and wind forecast for south, inland, east and north Vancouver Island from Tuesday morning through Wednesday (Nov. 30). (DriveBC/File)
Shift into winter: Snow, wind warnings issued for most of Vancouver Island

Michael Goodchild, executive director of the Sidney Museum and Archives, stands next to the permanent Lego display. The museum’s popular Lego exhibit, featuring more than 800 kits, opens Dec. 1 and runs until March 31, 2023. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney’s museum builds into Christmas with Lego exhibit

The Victoria Shoebox Project is looking for donations to help fill more than 700 shoeboxes by Dec. 16, with each and everyone of them destined for a woman in need. (Courtesy Victoria Shoebox Project/Facebook)
Victoria Shoebox Project looking to fill 735 shoeboxes