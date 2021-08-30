Island Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Sunset Lodge long-term care home. (Google Maps Streetview)

22 COVID-19 cases linked to outbreak at Esquimalt long-term care home

Outbreak declared at Sunset Lodge on Friday after 3 staff members test positive

Seventeen additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in relation to the outbreak at the Sunset Lodge long-term care home.

In total, nine staff and 13 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to an information bulletin from Island Health. At this time, the health authority said most of the residents are not experiencing systems while communication with residents, families and other staff is ongoing.

Island Health declared an outbreak at the care home on Friday after three staff members tested positive.

The health authority said it’s working with the Salvation Army-owned care home to respond to the outbreak and protect the health of all residents and staff.

This includes putting admissions, transfers and social visits on hold while the outbreak is in effect; resident and staff movement is limited but staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care; mask and eye protection use is required for all staff; enhanced cleaning and infection control measures continue; and twice a day screening of all staff and residents continues.

Island Health will have an additional presence at the site to take any further actions required.

