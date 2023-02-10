(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

23 arrested after investigation into ‘largescale’ northern B.C. drug operation

RCMP call arrests a ‘significant disruption of an entrenched organized crime group’

Police say 23 people have been arrested and released pending the approval of charges after an eight-month investigation into drug trafficking in northeastern British Columbia.

A statement from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit says it worked with police in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek and Fort Nelson to investigate what they believed to be a “large scale” drug trafficking operation.

The anti-gang agency says police used 13 warrants between October 2022 and last month to search in several communities, seizing various illicit drugs, including 10 kilograms of cocaine, three kilograms of methamphetamine and 17 kilograms of marijuana.

Police say they also seized 34 firearms, ranging from handguns to long guns, along with ammunition and two sets of body armour.

The searches in several Peace Region communities also uncovered 3,000 cartons of contraband cigarettes, at least five vehicles and $165,000 in cash.

RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson says in the statement the arrests have resulted in a “significant disruption of an entrenched organized crime group.”

crimeDrugs

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Like clockwork’: VicPD says fake guns almost as common as the real thing
Next story
Watchdog called in after fatal police shooting on Vancouver’s Granville Street Bridge

Just Posted

Ballet dancers from Amadeus, a Ballet Victoria production, 2023. (B.A. Burns)
Ballet Victoria’s Amadeus explores Mozart’s powerful life through Queen, hip hop and more

Black Press Media reporter Austin Westphal scopes the firearms on display at the Victoria Police Department to weed the real from the fake during a VicPd show and tell Feb. 9. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
‘Like clockwork’: VicPD says fake guns almost as common as the real thing

Dr. Emanuela Tura says all of her invoices for last month have been rejected. (Courtesy Dr. Emanuela Tura)
‘Hitting a wall’: Victoria doctor fed up after B.C. fails to pay her for an entire month

Forner premier John Horgan is leaving provincial politics. He made the announcement Thursday in the provincial legislature. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Former premier, Langford-Juan de Fuca MLA John Horgan is leaving provincial politics

Pop-up banner image