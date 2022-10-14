23 golden retrievers pose for a photo along the Nanaimo River on Wednesday, Oct. 12. (Photo courtesy Pooch Pack Adventures)

23 golden retrievers pose for a photo along the Nanaimo River on Wednesday, Oct. 12. (Photo courtesy Pooch Pack Adventures)

23 golden retrievers gather for team photo along Nanaimo River

Photogenic pooches pose like pros for picture that’s making the rounds

It’s not “say cheese.” For this pup-perfect photo, it’s more like “say chews.”

This week, 23 golden retrievers sat on the banks of Nanaimo River to pose for a shot that’s getting a lot of attention online.

Posing a large number of pooches is a tradition that Kim Sirett, owner of the local dog-walking business, Pooch Pack Adventures, started 11 years ago. Some photos are for fun, some for charity, and all of them pretty adorable.

Surprisingly, getting these golden retrievers to pose is a lot easier than herding cats.

“We practise some obedience along the way while we’re hiking them, so they do know that we have some rules and boundaries,” said Sirett.

She walks a mix of dogs daily for her business, giving them long outdoor adventures that end with a dip in the river.

“They get their experience, then get their energy earned, and then we get the group photo when they’re a little more focused.”

Still, getting 23 dogs to pose politely requires a few tricks.

“We make sounds: squeaking … gurgling,” Sirett said. “Anything that’s out of the ordinary to get them to look at the camera. We use treats, so we ask them all to sit and stay, then line them up side by side. They perform for us because I guess we’re their favourite person of the day.”

READ ALSO: Nanaimo News Bulletin’s top 10 most-memorable animal stories of 2021

READ ALSO: Nanaimo News Bulletin’s top 10 most-memorable animal stories of 2020

READ ALSO: Nanaimo News Bulletin’s top 10 most-memorable animal stories of 2019


jordan.kawchuk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AnimalsDogs

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
North Saanich Volunteer Fire Department continues recruitment of crucial volunteers
Next story
Police continue search for man who failed to return to Victoria halfway house

Just Posted

Michael Lund has a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest and was the subject of a wanted person notification on Sept. 9. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police continue search for man who failed to return to Victoria halfway house

Chuck Naylor usually starts with a little in-house workout then heads to the breakwater at Ogden Point for his daily dose of walking. (Courtesy Parkwood Place by Revera)
Victoria seniors count steps to raise cash, awareness for Terry Fox Foundation

People gather for the reopening of the Wilna Thomas building at Camosun College’s Lansdowne campus after it received a $9.3-million renovation. (Camosun College/Twitter)
Camosun College reopens key building at Lansdowne campus after $9.3-million renovation

The Sooke Salmon Enhancement Society is looking for volunteers to assist with seining chinook on Saturday (Oct. 15). (Contributed – SSES)
Sooke Salmon Enhancement Society in search of female salmon