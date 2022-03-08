24-hour closure coming to Saanich Road at intersection with McKenzie Avenue

District of Saanich is replacing traffic light infrastructure between March 14 and April 1

The intersection of McKenzie Avenue and Saanich Road will be closed from March 14 to April 1 for traffic light infrastructure replacement. (Photo courtesy of the District of Saanich/Twitter)

Saanich Road will be closed on either side of the intersection with McKenzie Avenue for 24 hours a day between March 14 and April 1 as the District of Saanich replaces its traffic signal poles.

Traffic will continue to flow along McKenzie throughout the project, but lane closures may be in effect at times during the construction period. The district asked pedestrians to avoid the intersection and instead cross McKenzie at controlled crosswalks at Nelthorpe or Quadra Street.

The intersection’s current traffic signals will be removed and replaced with new electrical equipment and infrastructure upgrades. After the signal installation, the sidewalks and roadway will be reinstated.

The work means the No. 26 (Dockyard/UVic) BC Transit bus will detour from Saanich Road near Uptown, taking Vernon Avenue onto the Pat Bay Highway to the McKenzie Avenue exit.

District of SaanichTraffic