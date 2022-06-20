$25,000 in contraband crystal meth, nicotine patches seized at B.C. prison

Officers at Kent Institution seized $25,000 in contraband during an early June operation at the maximum-security facility. (File Photo/Correctional Service Canada)

Correctional officers at Kent Institution seized more than $25,000 in contraband in a recent multi-day operation.

The contraband seized included 36.6 grams of crystal meth, 1.5 grams of THC, 42 nicotine patches, and four grams of opiates. The estimated institutional value of the contraband seized is $25,540.

“The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions,” Kent Institution spokesperson Kim MacPherson stated. “These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.”

The CSC is tightening security measures against contraband and works closely with local police to take action against those who attempt to smuggle in contraband.

CSC officers have seized more than $300,000 worth of contraband in both Kent and Moutain Institutions over the course of 2022. This most recent seizure is the smallest, with the largest being recorded in early March, in which $227,000 in cannabis concentrate and other contraband were seized.

Members of the public can report suspicious activity related to federal institutions by calling 1-866-780-3784. Information shared via the toll-free hotline is protected and the callers can remain anonymous.

