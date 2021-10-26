VicPD arrested three men in two violent incidents Saturday, Oct. 23, in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD arrested three men in two violent incidents Saturday, Oct. 23, in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

3 in hospital, 3 arrested after Victoria pipe assault and stabbing incidents

VicPD called to two violent incidents in short span Saturday night

Three people are in hospital after a pair of violent incidents Saturday night.

Victoria police were called to the 800-block of Johnson Street on Oct. 23 around 8:45 p.m. for a report a man wielding a large metal pipe was chasing two other men. Officers located a man matching the suspect’s description and found a metal pipe with a sharpened end nearby, according to a Victoria Police Department news release. The man had an outstanding warrant for a breach of a court-ordered condition. He was arrested and taken to VicPD cells where he was held for a bail hearing.

Officers did not find the two other men.

READ ALSO: Suspected drug-impaired driver crashes into Victoria ice cream shop

Around 9:20 p.m., officers were called to the 900-block of Pandora Avenue for a report a man had been stabbed by two men. Officers located the victim in a tent, suffering from potentially life-threatening stab wounds. The man was taken to hospital and his injuries are now considered non-life-threatening.

The descriptions of the stabbing suspects matched the descriptions of the two victims in the previous call, according to VicPD.

Two suspects – located at a hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds – were arrested.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Previous story
Mother grizzly bear, 3 cubs killed by train in Kootenays

Just Posted

VicPD arrested three men in two violent incidents Saturday, Oct. 23, in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
3 in hospital, 3 arrested after Victoria pipe assault and stabbing incidents

Emergency crews are on scene at a crash along Sooke Road near 17 Mile House Pub Oct. 26. (Black Press Media file photo)
Morning crashes causing delays for Greater Victoria motorists

An aerial view of BC Ferries’ Swartz Bay terminal. (Black Press Media file photo)
Morning, early afternoon BC Ferries sailings full between Victoria, Vancouver

A concept for changes to sections of the Galloping Goose and Lochside trails. (Courtesy of the Capital Regional District)
Wheels turning on CRD’s Galloping Goose, Lochside trails widening, lighting project