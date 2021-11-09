A logging truck dumped its load of logs onto two RCMP cruisers near Mesachie Lake Tuesday morning, sending three police officers to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. (Photo courtesy of Mesachie Lake Volunteer Fire Department)

A logging truck dumped its load of logs onto two RCMP cruisers near Mesachie Lake Tuesday morning, sending three police officers to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. (Photo courtesy of Mesachie Lake Volunteer Fire Department)

3 B.C. RCMP officers sent to hospital after logs topple onto cruisers

Injuries non-life threatening in Vancouver Island incident near Cowichan Lake

An accident involving a logging truck and two police cruisers on the Pacific Rim Circle Route near Mesachie Lake on Tuesday morning has seen three RCMP officers sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP spokesman Sgt. Chris Manseau said the police cruisers were heading to take up enforcement duties at Fairy Creek at about 8 a.m. when a logging truck heading in the opposite direction lost its load of logs, which fell on the two cruisers, crushing the roofs.

Manseau said fire departments from Mesachie Lake and Port Renfrew responded to the accident, and an investigation into the incident by the Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment and Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement has begun.

“We’re just getting bits and pieces of information on the accident at this time, and more information will be made available,” Manseau said.

The Pacific Marine Road is expected to be closed until further notice due to the accident.

‘Bravest little warrior’: Cowichan boy badly burned in Halloween house fire dies

auto accident

Previous story
B.C. to add 10 treatment beds as overdose crisis escalates

Just Posted

Swan Lake Nature Sanctuary is expanding thanks to land acquisition by the District of Saanich. (Photo courtesy of the District of Saanich)
Swan Lake Nature Sanctuary expansion to further preservation of area

Sidney’s Beacon Wharf is staying put for the time being, after a unanimous vote at Monday’s council meeting. (Black Press Media file photo)
Replacement of Sidney’s Beacon Wharf dead in the water, for now

Nicholas and Peggy Abkhazi in their garden in Fairfield. Abkhazi Garden is opening for two separate public events this month, including a first-time Nov. 11 marking of the wartime heritage of the former property owners. (Courtesy of The Land Conservancy of British Columbia)
Wartime heritage, volunteer efforts part of November tours at Victoria’s Abkhazi Garden

FILE - This May 20, 2019, file photo shows a Mexican gray wolf. Research by scientists, to be showcased Friday in a CBC documentary, explores how the pandemic has affected the behaviour of wolves and several other animals. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Canadian doc ‘Nature’s Big Year’ shows how wildlife has adapted during the pandemic