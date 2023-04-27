3 schools put in hold-and-secure, boy arrested after replica gun pointed in Nanaimo

A replica assault rifle was seized by Nanaimo RCMP April 27, 2023, in an incident where three Nanaimo area schools were place in hold-and-secure protocol. (Submitted photo)

Police in Nanaimo have arrested a 14-year-old boy after an incident involving a replica gun, which led to three Nanaimo-area schools to enter into hold-and-secure protocol.

First responders headed to the scene around noon on Thursday, April 27. Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, said the youth is accused of possessing a firearm and pointing the firearm. Wellington Secondary School, Rock City and Departure Bay Eco-School elementary schools were in hold-and-secure due to the situation, he said.

“The youth was located and arrested without incident at a home near those areas, and the firearm was recovered,” O’Brien told the News Bulletin. “The firearm turned out to be a replica rifle … he’s in custody, the hold-and-secure has been lifted. We had a number of police officers in the area. A lot of the youths were upset seeing officers with firearms in plainclothes.”

The youth was arrested at a house in the Departure Bay Road-Uplands Drive area at 12:21 p.m.

O’Brien said he couldn’t comment on whether the youth was a student at one of the schools and it is not known when his first court appearance will be.

The gun was a replica assault rifle, said O’Brien.

