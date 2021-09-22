Thrifty Foods. (Black Press file photo)

3 Thrifty Foods stores on Vancouver Island report COVID-19 cases in past week

Locations are in Duncan, Courtenay and Victoria

Four Thrifty Foods locations on Vancouver Island have reported cases of COVID-19 among their employees this week.

Stores in Duncan (#1-2755 Beverly St.), Courtenay (1551 Cliffe Ave.) and Victoria (3475 Quadra St.) reported the cases via the Sobeys Inc. corporate website.

The Victoria case was reported on Sept. 19 in an employee who last worked on Sept. 9.

The Courtenay case was reported on Sept. 20 in an employee who last worked on Sept. 15.

The Duncan case was reported on Sept. 20 in an employee who last worked on Sept. 12.

Another store in Victoria, at 475 Simcoe St., previously reported a case on Sept. 14. The employee in that situation had last worked on Sept. 6.

“We will always follow the guidance of Public Health to support our teammates who are impacted by COVID-19,” Sobeys Inc. says on the website. “We will continue to update the COVID-19 tracker below to be transparent with you where we have been notified of cases of COVID-19 in our stores.”

