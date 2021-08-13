File – Provincial funding for UBC improves research and innovation in 2016. (B.C. Government handout)

File – Provincial funding for UBC improves research and innovation in 2016. (B.C. Government handout)

34 university innovation projects backed by $25M in B.C. funding

UBC, SFU, TRU and UVic all received the funds to help further studies

B.C. is providing $25 million to 34 post-secondary research projects to focus on innvation, from cancer therapy research to artificial intelligence.

Simon Fraser University, Thompson Rivers University, the University of Victory and both Vancouver and Okanagan University of BC campuses are the five recipients of the funds.

Through the B.C. Knowledge Development Fund the monies will be used for projects such as advancing research in dementia and vision sciences and probing the effect of natural systems on climate change, sustainable infrastructure systems and community water management.

UBC president Santa J. Ono said in a statement that the investment will give researchers “access to cutting-edge scientific infrastructure that will support breakthroughs in fields like health care, clean technology, quantum science and agriculture.”

READ MORE: New UBC discovery could reduce rate of rejection for organ transplant patients

“Whether it’s developing life-saving new drugs, ensuring literacy for all or creating novel technologies that give B.C. companies a competitive edge, this investment will promote a more healthy, innovative and sustainable society for all British Columbians.”

One of the projects at UBC is called the Rapid Air Improvement Network, which is focused on using sensors and measurement systems to study the impact of air emissions in B.C., as well as ways to improve air quality.

Since 1998, the development fund has provided over $800 million to over 1,400 projects across the province.

@claytonwhitelaw
clayton.whitelaw@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

researchSchools

Previous story
Lawyer: Reckless actions of impaired driver led to fatal 2019 Parksville hit-and-run
Next story
Victoria fisherman lands $50,000 prize in B.C. lotto

Just Posted

The B.C. government announced $4.7 million in funding for Victoria initiatives that aim to address homelessness, with one of the largest allocated amounts going towards bylaw and reimbursing added police shifts. (Black Press Media file photo)
Homelessness grant will see City of Victoria reimbursed for added police shifts

Philip Louie won $50,000 in Keno. (Courtesy BCLC)
Victoria fisherman lands $50,000 prize in B.C. lotto

Smoke on the water in the Sooke Basin, Aug. 12. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Smoke on the water: Sooke Basin blanketed with smoke instead of fog

Saanich council unanimously decided to recess an Aug. 10 public hearing to determine whether a development should go up near an ecologically sensitive area in Saanich, reconvening will take place on Aug. 23. (Black Press Media file photo)
Proposed Christmas Avenue development in Saanich raises environmental concerns