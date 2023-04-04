Police are looking for a 3,500-litre container, likely now empty, that was stolen in February full of diesel fuel. (THE CANADIAN PRESS) Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

3,500-litres of diesel, tank, forklift stolen from Langford construction site

West Shore RCMP seek tips in February theft

A full fuel tank taken from a construction site in February remains in the wind, as West Shore RCMP seeks help from the public.

A 3,500-litre tank full of diesel was stolen from a construction site at 2100 Bear Mountain Parkway in Langford overnight Feb. 11, RCMP said in a news release issued April 4.

Someone swiped a forklift from a neighbouring construction site to haul away the fuel. Police have not identified any suspects.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

