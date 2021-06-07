4 dead after Muslim family allegedly targeted in Ontario car crash

A Muslim advocacy group is “beyond horrified” after a family was allegedly targeted by a man in a car in London, Ont.
London police said that they responded to reports of a collision involving pedestrians at about 8:40 p.m. local time on Sunday night. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while another woman, a man and two children were taken to hospital. The man, woman and a teenager died of their injuries, while another child remains in serious but non-life threatening condition.
Police said a 20-year-old London man has been arrested.
The National Council of Canadian Muslims said in a statement that they were “beyond horrified” by the attack.
“This is a terrorist attack on Canadian soil and should be treated as such,” CEO Mustafa Farooq said.
