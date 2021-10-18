4 new Greater Victoria school exposures reported over weekend

Lansdowne Middle School was one of four Greater Victoria schools added to Island Health’s COVID-19 exposure list over the weekend. (Google Streetview)

Island Health added another four Greater Victoria schools to its COVID-19 exposures list over the weekend.

Students and staff who attended Sir James Douglas Elementary on Oct. 6 or 7 may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. Those at Tillicum Elementary were at risk of exposure on Oct. 11 and 12, while those at Lansdowne Middle School were at risk Oct. 4 and 6. At Edward Milne Community School, the potential dates of exposure are Oct. 5 and 6.

As of Oct. 18, there are 15 potential exposures and one active cluster being monitored in Greater Victoria schools.

Exposures are when single cases of COVID-19 are confirmed and transmission may have occurred before the affected person self-isolated. Clusters, meanwhile, are when two or more cases of COVID-19 are confirmed within 14 days of each other, with evidence transmission occurred between the two.

Students and staff who are the most at risk of having been exposed to the virus will be contacted directly by Island Health and instructed to self-isolate. Everyone is asked to continue to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested if they appear.

