The Victoria Fire Department responded to a commercial fire on Russell Street Saturday afternoon. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Victoria Fire Department responded to a commercial fire on Russell Street Saturday afternoon. (Black Press Media file photo)

$400,000 in damages caused by fire in Victoria commercial building

Cause of fire remains under investigation

A fire at a Victoria commercial building resulted in approximately $400,000 in damages before being snuffed out.

The Victoria Fire Department responded to 247 Russell St. shortly after noon on Saturday, July 24.

Twenty-two firefighters in three engines, one ladder truck, one rescue truck, and one battalion vehicle, responded to the commercial building fire at 12:08 p.m., according to a Victoria Fire Department press release. The first crew members to arrive saw dark smoke wafting from the roof, and began dousing the fire from within and outside of the building. The fire was eventually contained to the space between the ceiling and roof of the building and was ultimately put out through holes poked through the latter.

The fire’s cause is still under investigation. The estimated amount saved in their operation was $1,700,000.

READ ALSO: Courtenay firefighters tend to small fire at homeless encampment in city’s forested area

READ ALSO: Wildfire crew looking for newly started fire finds B.C. hiker missing for 2 weeks

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria Fire Department

Previous story
Northern B.C.’s famed abandoned town preserved in time awaits it turn

Just Posted

Passengers onboard WestJet flight 3185 July 21 from Vancouver to Victoria may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 exposure reported on flight to Victoria

AccessBC continues its advocacy for no-cost prescription contraception in B.C through a letter-writing campaign. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich-based group continues its call for no-cost birth control

QThreadz co-founder Mady Harber runs a pop-up shop of their normally online upcycled, gender-inclusive clothing store in Royal Athletic Park. (Courtesy of Mady Harber)
Sliding-scale, upcycled and gender-inclusive: Victoria shop creates accessible retail space

Christine Knox, artist and Saanich resident, is proud to showcase and be a part of Greater Victoria's 500th Little Free Library. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Fantasy-themed Little Free Library in Saanich marks Greater Victoria’s 500th fixture