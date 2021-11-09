Monterey Middle School in Oak Bay, pictured, is one of five schools with COVID-19 exposures in early November. (Black Press Media file photo)

Monterey Middle School in Oak Bay, pictured, is one of five schools with COVID-19 exposures in early November. (Black Press Media file photo)

5 Greater Victoria schools see early November COVID-19 exposures

13 schools have been added to Island Health’s exposure list since Oct. 25

Island Health is reporting COVID-19 exposures at five Greater Victoria schools since the start of November.

Glanford and Monterey middle schools, Margaret Jenkins Elementary, Ecole Macaulay and Tillicum Community School each reported COVID-19 exposures between Nov. 1 and 4.

Exposures indicate single confirmed cases of the virus that aren’t linked to others in the school. Island Health said when a school is added to its list, it may be dealing with one or more exposures. If transmission is shown between two or more of those cases, it becomes a cluster.

As of Nov. 9, COVID-19 exposures have been reported at 13 Greater Victoria Schools since Oct. 25. The full list includes those mentioned above as well as Shoreline Middle School, Lakehill Elementary School, Quadra Elementary School, Sir James Douglas Elementary School, Hans Helgesen Elementary School, Sangster Elementary School and Ecole Victor-Brodeur.

“Close contacts at school will be contacted directly by Island Health,” said the authority on its website. “Those identified as cases will be instructed to self-isolate directly by our public health teams. Those identified as close contacts may be asked to self-isolate or closely self-monitor for symptoms for a specified period.”

READ ALSO: COVID-19 exposure follows air filter’s removal from Oak Bay classroom

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

COVID-19Greater VictoriaSchools

Previous story
Unmarked Grave Program looking for Canada’s lost veterans
Next story
Environment Canada confirms low-grade tornado hit Vancouver over the weekend

Just Posted

Swan Lake Nature Sanctuary is expanding thanks to land acquisition by the District of Saanich. (Photo courtesy of the District of Saanich)
Swan Lake Nature Sanctuary expansion to further preservation of area

Sidney’s Beacon Wharf is staying put for the time being, after a unanimous vote at Monday’s council meeting. (Black Press Media file photo)
Replacement of Sidney’s Beacon Wharf dead in the water, for now

Nicholas and Peggy Abkhazi in their garden in Fairfield. Abkhazi Garden is opening for two separate public events this month, including a first-time Nov. 11 marking of the wartime heritage of the former property owners. (Courtesy of The Land Conservancy of British Columbia)
Wartime heritage, volunteer efforts part of November tours at Victoria’s Abkhazi Garden

FILE - This May 20, 2019, file photo shows a Mexican gray wolf. Research by scientists, to be showcased Friday in a CBC documentary, explores how the pandemic has affected the behaviour of wolves and several other animals. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Canadian doc ‘Nature’s Big Year’ shows how wildlife has adapted during the pandemic