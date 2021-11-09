5 Greater Victoria schools see early November COVID-19 exposures

13 schools have been added to Island Health’s exposure list since Oct. 25

Island Health is reporting COVID-19 exposures at five Greater Victoria schools since the start of November.

Glanford and Monterey middle schools, Margaret Jenkins Elementary, Ecole Macaulay and Tillicum Community School each reported COVID-19 exposures between Nov. 1 and 4.

Exposures indicate single confirmed cases of the virus that aren’t linked to others in the school. Island Health said when a school is added to its list, it may be dealing with one or more exposures. If transmission is shown between two or more of those cases, it becomes a cluster.

As of Nov. 9, COVID-19 exposures have been reported at 13 Greater Victoria Schools since Oct. 25. The full list includes those mentioned above as well as Shoreline Middle School, Lakehill Elementary School, Quadra Elementary School, Sir James Douglas Elementary School, Hans Helgesen Elementary School, Sangster Elementary School and Ecole Victor-Brodeur.

“Close contacts at school will be contacted directly by Island Health,” said the authority on its website. “Those identified as cases will be instructed to self-isolate directly by our public health teams. Those identified as close contacts may be asked to self-isolate or closely self-monitor for symptoms for a specified period.”

